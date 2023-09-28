BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: Sign Up, Activate $1,500 First Bet for TNF

Grab this BetMGM bonus code offer and unlock a $1,500 first bet this weekend.
This BetMGM bonus code offer unlocks the largest new user promo on the market. Bettors can start off with a monstrous four-figure bet on the NFL, college football, MLB or any other sport. Sign up with BetMGM to get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets with a loss.

Sign up and redeem this BetMGM bonus code to start out with this $1,500 first bet. Place a real money wager on any game. Bettors who lose on that first bet will receive a refund in bonuses for up to $1,500.

The Lions and Packers will kick off Week 4 on Thursday Night Football tonight. These short weeks always make it tougher to bet on the game. However, that's where this BetMGM Sportsbook promo comes into play. By grabbing this offer, bettors can set themselves up with a forgiving safety net on their first bet.

Register with this BetMGM bonus code offer and unlock a $1,500 first bet for Lions-Packers or any other game this weekend.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Getting Started

If you want to secure this $1,500 first-bet offer, complete the steps below:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK$1,500 First-Bet Offer for Any NFL Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Set up a new account
  2. After reaching a sign-up landing page, fill out the required prompts with the necessary personal information
  3. Finish setting up a new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet
  4. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store
  5. Bet up to $1,500 on Lions-Packers or any other game this weekend
  6. Anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonuses
States with BetMGMAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 28, 2023

Your first bet will earn you a cash profit with a win or a second chance in the form of five bonus bets with a loss.

Activate $1,500 First Bet With This BetMGM Bonus Code

This BetMGM Sportsbook offer is a simple, straightforward promo. New users will have the opportunity to bet on any game in any sport. Remember, any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered.

Of course, picking a winner is half the battle here, but having this BetMGM Sportsbook safety net in place can be helpful. Bettors who miss on that initial wager will have a chance at redemption.

Download the app to any compatible iOS or Android device and start winning today. Don't miss out on this four-figure opportunity.

Thursday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers

Although this offer is applicable to a wide range of markets, we expect to see a lot of interest around Thursday Night Football tonight. The Lions and Packers will meet in Green Bay with first place in the NFC North on the line.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available for Lions-Packers. Bet on the spread, moneyline, total points or individual player props. In fact, bettors can combine multiple bet legs from Thursday Night Football into one lucrative same game parlay.

Register with this BetMGM bonus code offer and unlock a $1,500 first bet for Lions-Packers or any other game this weekend.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC