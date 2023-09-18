BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: Snag $1,500 Monday Night Football First Bet

BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will lock-in your chance for a $1,500 Monday Night Football first bet for Saints-Panthers or Browns-Steelers. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
The countdown to a two-game Monday Night Football slate is on and our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will unlock an enormous offer for either game. If you register with BetMGM, your first cash wager of up to $1,500 will be backed with five bonus bets.

Sports bettors can now take advantage of a sensational Monday Night Football offer for Saints-Panthers or Browns-Steelers. You won't need to manually input BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK if you register through our links, as our links will do that instantly and unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer.

Rivalry games are always hard to predict. A somewhat-rare two-pack of Monday Night Football matchups are set for tonight, both of which are divisional games. BetMGM will take some of the uncertainty out of the equation by backing your initial cash wager with up to $1,500 in bonus bets that will convey if your bet loses.

Get a $1,500 first-bet offer with our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK for either MNF game.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: Snag $1,500 Monday Night Football First Bet

This past weekend saw a number of favorites fall and quite a few teams wondering how they'll dig out of 0-2 holes. The Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots all find themselves in that position. Meanwhile, teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills roared back after Week 1 defeats.

You'll be able to place your first cash wager on Monday Night Football with a bit of confidence, since a loss wouldn't mean the end of the road. If you were to wager $500 on the Steelers to win and they do, you'll earn a cash profit and BetMGM would return your wager. However, if the Steelers lose, you would get back five $100 bonus bets to use on other matchups this week in the NFL and more.

Register With Our BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

One great thing about BetMGM is they've made signing up really easy. In fact, they've removed the need to enter a bonus code if you sign up via our links. Follow the steps below to get your $1,5000 first-bet offer:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK$1,500 First-Bet Offer for Either Monday Night Football Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account
  2. Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK
  3. Fill out the necessary information fields to confirm your identity
  4. Create an account password
  5. Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Add at least $10 to your account
  7. Bet up to $1,500 on any market in the Monday Night Football game of your choice
States with BetMGMAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 18, 2023

If your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with five equal bonus bets totaling up to $1,500. You'd then have the chance to apply those bonus bets to different markets in different games.

Featured Promos and Boosts

BetMGM doesn't stop giving exciting offers after players sign up. If you head to the NFL tab, you'll find additional in-app promos and odds boosts. This includes a 50% live odds boost token for either of tonight's MNF matchups, which you can apply to your bet slip.

There are also two big odds boosts for the Browns-Steelers game. The "Anything Better?" boost includes Kenny Pickett to throw 1+ TDs, Nick Chubb to score 1+ TDs and the Browns to win by 3+ points at +450 odds. There's also a Lion's Boost of the Steelers to lead at the end of the first quarter at +120 odds.

Register with our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,500 first-bet offer for Monday Night Football.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC