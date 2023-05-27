Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Boston Celtics will look to force a decisive Game 7 with a win as they take on the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Players who sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will secure a $1,000 first-bet offer to use on Game 6 of Celtics-Heat.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New bettors who sign up with our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will effectively get two chances to earn their first win. If you take advantage of this $1,000 first-bet offer and your wager settles as a loss, you'll get five bonus bets to use on other games this weekend.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics were on the ropes after dropping the first three games in this Eastern Conference Finals series. They battled back to win the next two games and are now just two wins away from overcoming an 0-3 deficit for the first time in NBA history.

Grab a $1,000 first-bet offer to use on Celtics-Heat when you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: Snag $1K NBA Bet for Celtics-Heat Game 6

BetMGM's offer is a strong one that comes with a potential four-figure backing in bonus bets. While you're under no obligation to wager the full $1,000, it's worth noting that BetMGM will back you first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets that can be used on games in any sports league this weekend. What's even more interesting is that the bonus bets will convey as five separate bonus bets, allowing you to wager on different games and betting markets.

If you were to bet $300 on the Celtics to win on the road (-150), you would secure a $200 cash profit with a win. However, a loss would earn you five $60 bonus bets to use on games this week in Major League Baseball, the NHL, the NBA and more.

How to Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

Prospective bettors who want to register for an account with BetMGM should follow our sign-up guide below:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1K First-Bet Offer for Game 6 of Celtics-Heat Sign-Up Process Register for an account Use BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the required information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number and birthdate Enter your email address and create a new password Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10+ to your account Wager up to $1,000 on any betting market in Celtics-Heat Game 6 States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified May 27, 2023

Keep in mind that a win will secure you cash winnings in addition to getting back your initial bet. A loss will trigger a bonus bet refund that will convey five equal bonus bets. You can use the bonus bets on other games taking place this weekend in any league.

Odds Boosts and More for Game 6

BetMGM offers its users plenty of ways to get even more value beyond the $1,000 first-bet offer. This includes in-app promos and odds boosts. There's a same-game parlay insurance promo that will return up to $25 in bonus bets if your qualifying SGP for Celtics-Heat loses. The SGP can consist of up to 10 legs and have final odds of +400 or greater. The bonus bets will convey if exactly one leg of the SGP loses.

There are also some great odds boosts available for Game 6. You can get a Lion's Boost of Jimmy Butler to score the first field goal of the game at +600 odds. There's another Lion's Boost available for Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points, Bam Adebayo to score 20+ points and the Heat to cover the spread (+2.5) at +550 odds.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK for a $1,000 first-bet offer to use for Game 6 of Celtics-Heat.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.