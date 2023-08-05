BetMGM bonus code will activate a $1,000 first-bet offer for use on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

One of the biggest boxing matches of the summer is set for Saturday night as Jake Paul takes on UFC great Nate Diaz. Sports bettors who register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will have the chance to bet up to $1,000 on the bout with the sportsbook's backing.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM's first-bet offer is one of the strongest in legal online sports betting. If you sign up via our links, BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will be applied instantly, activating a $1,000 first-bet offer for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul has gone from fighting fellow YouTube AnEsonGib in his first boxing match to one of the most feared UFC fighters ever in four short years. Nate Diaz, whose contract with the UFC ran out in November, plans to return to the octagon after taking on Paul. Interestingly enough, it was Diaz who requested the originally-scheduled eight-round bout to be changed to a ten-round contest.

Lock-in a $1,000 first bet when you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK and wager on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK Unlocks $1K Bet for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

One thing to keep in mind about this offer from BetMGM is that it's applicable to any betting market in the bout between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. That means you could wager on either boxer to win the match, how many rounds the match will go and whether both boxers will get knocked down.

You won't need to bet the full $1,000 to qualify for this offer. If you want to bet $100 on Nate Diaz to pull off the upset, you can win a cash profit with a win. However, if he fails to do so, you would receive five $20 bonus bets from BetMGM, which you could then apply to other sports games and events this weekend.

Register With Our BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

If you want to earn a $1,000 first bet from BetMGM, you'll need to register for an account. Follow the steps below to get in on the action tonight:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1K First-Bet Offer for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Bout Sign-Up Process Register for a new account Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the information needed to confirm your identity, including your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and date of birth Create a password for your account Select a deposit method, such as online banking, PayPal, or a credit/debit card Add $10 or more to your account Bet up to $1,000 on any market in the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz match States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified August 5, 2023

Keep in mind that if your first bet wins, you'll get back your wager along with cash winnings. However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM will issue five bonus bets to your account for use on other games and events.

Fight Night Bonus Offer

On the home screen of the BetMGM app, you'll see a Fight Night Bonus offer for tonight's match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. After opt-ing into this promo, you'll be able to secure a bonus bet return win or lose.

Simply wager $25 or more on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout or any other boxing or MMA bout. This will trigger a $10 bonus bet that you could use on another match or any other sports game this weekend.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,000 first bet that you can use on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz match.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.