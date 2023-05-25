Sports

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK Unlocks $1K NBA Bet for Heat-Celtics Game 5

BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will unlock a $1,000 NBA bet for use on Game 5 of Heat-Celtics. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Boston Celtics will look to maintain momentum against the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Bettors who register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for use on Game 5.

Bettors who want two chances to earn their first win will secure a $1,000 first-bet offer when they activate this BetMGM bonus code offer. This offer is available for use on any betting market in Game 5 of Heat-Celtics.

Just when this series appeared to be heading towards a sweep, the Boston Celtics clawed their way back into Game 4 and pulled away in the fourth quarter. Now all eyes will be on TD Garden, where the Celtics will look to pick up their second-straight win and put all the pressure onto Miami in Game 6.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for Heat-Celtics Game 5.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK Unlocks $1K NBA Bet for Heat-Celtics Game 5

SpreadTotalMoney
Miami Heat+8.5 (-110)O 214.5 (-115)+240
Boston Celtics-8.5 (-110)U 214.5 (-105)-300

This new user offer from BetMGM is easily one of the top promos in the business. You can wager on any betting market in Game 5 of Heat-Celtics with this offer. If your first real-money bet wins, you'll collect cash winnings to withdraw or use on other games. If your bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with five bonus bets to use on games in any sports league.

With this offer, you could be $600 on the Celtics to win at -300 odds. If Boston wins, BetMGM would return your $600 stake along with $200 in cash winnings. However, if Miami were to win, you would pick up five $120 bonus bets to use on games in the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

How to Sign Up With Our BetMGM Bonus Code

Any bettor who wants to pick up a $1,000 bonus bet from BetMGM will secure one by signing up via our links. This will apply our bonus code, which will unlock a huge offer ahead of Game 5.

  • Sign up for a BetMGM account
  • Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK
  • Choose a deposit method like online banking
  • Add at least $10 to your account
  • Navigate to Game 5 of Heat-Celtics
  • Wager up to $1,000 on any betting market

BetMGM will return your first cash bet if your wager settles as a win. This will come with cash winnings. However, if your first bet loses, you'll pick up five equal bonus bets to use on other games.

Odds Boosts for Heat-Celtics

Bettors can get in on the action ahead of Game 5 with some featured odds boosts and more. There's a Lion's Boost available that offers Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points and the Heat to win at +450 odds. Heat fans can also take advantage of Jimmy Butler to score 30+ points, the Heat to win and 216+ total points scored at +900 odds.

Any player who thinks the Celtics will have a big game can choose a special same-game parlay. This includes Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points, Jaylen Brown to score 25+ points, the Celtics to win and 216+ total points scored at +575 odds.

Lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for Game 5 of Heat-Celtics when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC