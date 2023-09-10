BetMGM Bonus Code for NFL Sunday Scores $1,500 Bet Bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The best BetMGM bonus code offer for Week 1 will set football fans up with a massive promo. Instead of rolling the dice on the games, take advantage of the safety net that this new promo provides. Register with this BetMGM Sportsbook offer to get started.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New players can activate this BetMGM bonus code offer and start off with a $1,500 first bet on any game this weekend. Players who lose on that first bet will be eligible for a full refund in bonus bets.

The first Sunday of the NFL season is always special. Every team starts out on level ground. We expect to see upsets, crazy comebacks and everything in between.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the premier apps on the market for sports fans in general, but football fans specifically. By signing up with this new promotion, new players will have a chance to go all in on the action. Let's take a closer look at this new offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1,500 Bet for NFL Sunday

This is one of the most unique offers on the market for football fans this weekend. BetMGM Sportsbook is willing to back up your first bet by up to $1,500. What does that mean exactly?

New users will have the chance to place a cash wager on any game on NFL Sunday. If that bet is lost, players will receive a full refund in bonuses for up to $1,500. For example, someone who misses on a $1,000 first bet will get $1,000 back in bonuses.

It's worth noting that this offer applies to a wide range of markets, not just the NFL. Use this BetMGM promo on college football, NFL, MLB or any other available market.

How to Activate This BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

In order to lock-in this $1,500 first-bet offer, follow our sign-up guide below:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1,500 First-Bet Offer for Any NFL Game Sign-Up Process Create a new account Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Enter basic identifying information to create a new account Finish creating this account by choosing a password Deposit cash into this newly-created account through any of the available payment methods Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app Place a first bet of up to $1,500 on any NFL game this weekend States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified September 10, 2023

Keep in mind that the bonus bets will only convey if your first bet loses. If you wager wins, however, you'll simply collect a cash profit and get back you stake.

Betting on NFL Sunday Week 1

It's the perfect time to hit the ground running with this new promo on BetMGM Sportsbook. Bettors can bet on any NFL game this weekend with this new promo. There are tons of great games coming up, but we are keeping an eye on Sunday Night Football. The Giants will host the Cowboys in a rivalry made for primetime.

But remember, this new promo is applicable to any game during Week 1. Step up to the plate with a $1,500 first bet and start the 2023 season off with a bang. Don't miss out on the chance to win big on the NFL.

Sign up with this BetMGM bonus code offer and claim a $1,500 first bet for any game on Sunday.

