Boston and Denver can capture critical 3-2 leads in their semifinal series on Tuesday night and basketball fans can use our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to grab a massive offer for new players. This offer will back your first cash bet with up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your wager loses.

In the first game of the night, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will try to rebound from an overtime loss agains the Philadelphia 76ers. Later on Tuesday, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will try to keep the momentum going with a win in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. Your first cash bet of up to $1,000 will either earn you a cash profit with a win or up to $1,000 in bonus bets with the newest BetMGM bonus code offer.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Snag $1,000 First Bet for Tuesday Games in NBA Playoffs

When it comes to new user offers, there's nothing quite like having a second chance at the ready if your first bet loses. BetMGM is offering just that with their $1,000 first-bet offer for the NBA Playoffs. You'll earn five bonus bets totaling your initial wager if it settles as a loss.

The oddsmakers have installed the Boston Celtics as a 7.5-point favorite at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. If you're looking for a sizable odds boost to take advantage of, BetMGM has you covered. Navigate to the NBA tab in the app, where you can get Jayson Tatum to score 29+ points and the Celtics to win by 8+ points at +220 odds with the You Better You Bet boost.

In the Western Conference, there's reason to believe that Nikola Jokic will be even more motivated than usual as his Nuggets look to end a two-game skid. You can get Jokic to score 30+ points, Kevin Durant to score 30+ points and over 227.5 total points at +340 odds.

Which James Harden Will Show Up at the Garden?

It would be hyperbolic to say that Game 5 of the 76ers-Celtics series will be determined solely by the play of James Harden, but it's impossible to ignore just how much his individual game has coincided with the Sixers' results through four games. In Game 1 without Joel Embiid in the lineup, Harden connected on 17 of 30 shot attempts, including going 7-14 from beyond the arc en route to 45 points. In Game 4, he was even more efficient from the field (69.6%) and beyond the arc (66.7%) as he dropped 42 points in an overtime win.

The issue, however, is that Harden effectively disappeared in Games 2 and 3. He connected on just 2 of 14 field goal attempts in Game 2 and mustered just one additional make in Game 3, posting 12 and 16 points, respectively, in those contests. Adding in the larger context of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris' inability to become a consistent second option to Embiid, it's clear that Philadelphia will need a massive Harden game to steal another win on the road.

Home-Court Advantage Could Help Joker and the Nuggets

After two games in Denver, it appeared as though Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets would cruise to a series win, if not a sweep, against the Phoenix Suns. A Chris Paul injury in Game 2 led to Devin Booker taking on a more significant on-ball role for the Suns, which has led to back-to-back wins.

To Jokic's credit, he's more than held up his end in this series. Not only has he scored 30+ points in each of the last three games, but he's done so while shooting no worse than 56.7% from the field in that time. Through four games, he's averaging 36.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. After putting up 53 points in a five-point loss in Game 4, there's reason to believe that he'll need more support from his supporting cast at home as they attempt to walk away with a 3-2 series lead on Tuesday night.

