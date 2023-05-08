Basketball fans are in for a treat on Monday night, with a double-header of games set for the NBA Playoffs. Any prospective sports bettor who signs up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will activate a $1,000 first-bet offer to use on the Knicks-Heat or Warriors-Lakers game.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1,000 First Bet for Monday NBA Playoffs Games

BetMGM's new user promo is one of the most valuable in legal online sports betting. In essence, players who sign up will get two chances to earn their first win. If your first wager settles as a win, you'll get back your wager and a cash profit. However, if it loses, you'll receive five equal bonus bets to use on other games.

Jimmy Butler has been the epitome of what any coach would want to see from a star player in the postseason. His Miami Heat now stand two wins away from the Eastern Conference Finals. BetMGM has a "Lion's Boost" available, which gives boosted +240 odds on Jimmy Butler to score 30+ points and the Heat to win. The Heat are currently a -190 favorite on the money line, while Butler to score 29+ points is available at -110 odds.

The second game of the night features Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers. If you expect LeBron to go off for a huge game, you can get him to score 25+ points, record 10+ rebounds and dish out 5+ assists at +275 odds. If you'd rather take his Lakers to win outright, you can do so at -145 odds.

Can Jalen Brunson Level the Series for the Knicks?

It might seem reductive to tie a team's success to one player, but that's what the on-court disappearance of Julius Randle can do. Jalen Brunson has been a sensational addition to the New York Knicks, leading them into the second round of the playoffs and keeping his team alive. Brunson dropped 25 points on 11-23 shooting in a Game 1 loss, but stepped it up big time in Game 2. The Knicks won that matchup due in large part to Brunson's 30-point performance.

One thing the Knicks cannot afford is another cold-shooting performance like they got from their star guard in Game 3. Brunson was uncharacteristically bad from the field, connecting on a mere 35% of his shots (7-20), including an abysmal 0-5 from three-point range. In fact, that marked the second time in this series that Brunson failed to connect from deep. If he's able to come close to his Game 2 performance from the perimeter (6-10), the Knicks could have a chance to draw level.

Time to Put the "Splash" In Splash Bros.

Neither the Golden State Warriors nor the Los Angeles Lakers won their series in dominant fashion. The closeout games were blowouts, but some of the imperfections in each team's respective games were highlighted. Most pundits expected a fast, long Warriors squad to play with tempo and rain down a barrage of shots from deep.

Unfortunately for Golden State, things haven't exactly gone according to plan. Steph Curry has connected on 46.4% of his three-point attempts this series, but he's failed to score 28+ in any of the first three games. His fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson put up a crooked number in a 27-point Game 2 win, going 8-11 from beyond the arc (72.7%). In Games 1 and 3 combined, he's hit 9 of 25 attempts (36.0%). If the Warriors are to have any shot at tying this series, both Curry and Thompson will need to hit from deep more consistently.

