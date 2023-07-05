Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Major League Baseball has a bevy of games on tap for today and you can earn a $1,000 first bet to use on any MLB market. Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure this offer and get your first bet backed by BetMGM.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Before the game of your choice begins, you can sign up for a $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM. If your first bet wins, you'll earn cash winnings, while a loss will return five bonus bets to use on other games. If you register via our links, BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will be applied automatically.

The Texas Rangers will look to walk away with a win against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Jon Gray will get the start for Texas. He's 6-4 this season with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts. Brayan Bello will get the nod for the Red Sox. He's 5-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts.

Get a $1,000 first-bet offer when you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK and bet on any MLB game.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1,000 Offer for Wednesday's MLB Slate

BetMGM is one of a few legal online sportsbooks that offers a fully-backed first bet, however there's one standout difference. Many sportsbooks with a first-bet offer will only return a single bonus bets in an all-or-nothing scenario if a player's first cash bet loses. BetMGM, however, will return five bonus bets that can be used across multiple markets in various games. That could, in turn, increase a player's chance of earning a win.

You can bet on a variety of betting markets as part of this promo. If you were to wager $200 on the Cincinnati Reds to beat the Washington Nationals, for example, you would either earn a profit with a win or five $40 bonus bets with a loss. The bonus bets could then be used on other MLB games, UFC 290 and more this week.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK for $1,000 Offer

In order to get in on the action with BetMGM, you will need to first sign up for an account. The registration process is straightforward and should only take a couple of minutes to complete.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1K First-Bet Offer for Any of This Week's MLB Games Sign-Up Process Register for a BetMGM account Use BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the necessary sections with your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, phone number and email Create a new password Select an account funding method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10+ to your account Bet up to $1,000 on any market in the MLB game of your choice States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified July 5, 2023

If your first cash bet wins, you will lock-in a cash profit and BetMGM will return your initial stake. If it loses, however, you will receive five bonus bets totaling your initial wager. You can apply the bonus bets to different markets in various games taking place this week.

Wednesday MLB Boosts

One area where BetMGM truly sets itself apart from other sportsbooks is the offering of daily odds boosts. If you click on the MLB tab or a specific game, you'll find enhanced odds markets. For example, you could get +650 odds on Kyle Schwarber to hit 1+ home runs, Trea Turner to record 1+ hits and the Phillies to win. Another boost includes Bryan Reynolds to hit 1+ home runs and the Pirates to cover +1.5 at +800 odds.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for any MLB game.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.