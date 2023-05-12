On Friday night, two more teams can advance to their conference finals in the NBA Playoffs. Our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will unlock one of the top offers in legal online sports betting, bringing you up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first cash wager settles as a loss. Simply sign up with BetMGM to take advantage of this offer.

Miami will host New York in the first of two games on Friday night. Jimmy Butler can put his team through to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win, where they'd await the winner of Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, will await to see who will make it out of Game 6 –and maybe even a Game 7– between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. If you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK via our links, you'll have the backing of the sportsbook if your first cash bet loses.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1K First Bet for Friday NBA Playoffs

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

BetMGM's new user offer of a $1,000 first bet is a significant one. In essence, a backed first bet comes with two chances for you to earn your first win. If your initial cash wager on either of Friday's NBA games wins, you'll collect a cash profit and BetMGM will refund your initial bet. However, if it loses, you'll receive five bonus bets that total your initial stake to use on other games.

BetMGM Bonus Code $1K First-Bet Offer for Friday Games In the NBA Playoffs Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new account Make sure BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK is applied Fill out the required information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth Enter your email address and create a new password Choose a deposit method, such as online banking or PayPal Deposit $10+ into your account Wager of up to $1,000 on any betting market in any NBA game States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified May 12, 2023

There are plenty of betting markets available when wagering on the NBA Playoffs. Beyond the traditional betting markets, you can also take advantage of BetMGM's odds boosts. For example, a Lion's Boost of Jimmy Butler to score 30+ points and the Heat to win can be had at +200 odds. For those who are bigger believers in the Knicks, there's a one-game parlay available for Jalen Brunson to score 30+ points, record 8+ assists and the Knicks to cover +5.5 at +525 odds.

Does Jalen Brunson Have Any Magic Left?

New players who sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will receive a $1,000 first-bet offer to use on Friday's games in the NBA Playoffs. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

As has been the case throughout the regular season and again in the playoffs, the Knicks have leaned heavily on Jalen Brunson. To his credit, Brunson leveled up in a big way to close out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round and has kept the Knicks alive in this series as well. He's averaging 35 points per game over his last two contests while also contributing on the boards, as well as through his facilitating for teammates.

Brunson has remained consistent in terms of shot attempts this series, averaging 21 per game, connecting at a 47.6% rate. His three-point shooting has been hit-or-miss, but in games where he's connected on four or more three-pointers, the Knicks are 2-0 against the Heat. If Brunson is able to replicate his Game 5 performance and a combination of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett play sizable roles, New York could keep their championship hopes alive.

Someone Must Step Up for Golden State

This series against the Los Angeles Lakers has been a tougher one than Golden State might have expected. The belief of many pundits had been that while the Warriors were an imperfect team, their championship core would step up and head back to the NBA Finals again. What's transpired since has been a mix of surprising performances and underwhelming support for Steph Curry.

Jordan Poole, for example, was a huge reason the Warriors won the title last year. In this series, however, he's been a liability. In a way, Poole was expected to be the closest thing the Warriors had to Curry while he took some time on the sideline. Instead, Poole has shot just 28.0% from three-point range in this series and a mere 35.4% from the field overall. Curry's fellow "Splash Bro" Klay Thompson has struggled mightily against the Lakers. He's averaging 9.5 points per game over the last two to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Simply put, if Golden State is going to force a Game 7 on Sunday, they'll need one or both of Poole and Thompson to step up in support of Curry.

If you want to lock-in a $1,000 first bet on BetMGM, you'll need to register for an account and bet on any market in Friday's NBA games.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.