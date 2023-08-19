BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will unlock a $1,000 first-bet offer for any MLB or NFL preseason game or any UFC 292 bout.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Saturday's sports slate includes MLB and NFL preseason games, as well as a huge UFC 292 card. Bettors who sign up with our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will activate a $1,000 first-bet offer to use on any of the action.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM's new user promo is a fantastic one that can be used on any bout on the UFC 292 card. If you'd prefer to bet on an MLB or NFL preseason game with this BetMGM bonus code offer, you can do so as well.

It's critical to note that BetMGM's new user offer is available for use on any game or bout taking place on Saturday. All betting markets are eligible for this promo, which makes it as flexible of an offer as you'll find in legal online sports betting.

Lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK and wager on any UFC 292 bout or game in Major League Baseball or the NFL preseason.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1K First-Bet Offer for MLB, NFL, UFC 292

On the MLB slate, a classic matchup will get the day started as the New York Yankees play host to the Boston Red Sox. Gerrit Cole will get the start for New York. He's 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts. Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.80 ERA, 89 strikeouts) will get the nod for Boston. That's just one of a number of intriguing games.

The NFL preseason action includes 11 games. Buccaneers-Jets will begin at 7:30 PM EDT, while a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks will close out the night. At 10:00 PM, the UFC 292 main card is set to begin. Two title bouts are at the top of the card.

With BetMGM's new user promo, you can wager up to $1,000 on any market knowing that a loss won't leave you empty-handed. If your first bet loses, BetMGM will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets to your account for use on other games and bouts.

How to Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

Signing up with BetMGM is a simple process. Follow our guide below to get in on the action:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1K First-Bet Offer for Any MLB/NFL Preseason Game, UFC 292 Bout Sign-Up Process Register with BetMGM Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Enter the required information to confirm your identity, including your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and birthdate Select a deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10 or more to your account Bet up to $1,000 on any MLB, NFL or UFC 292 market States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified August 19, 2023

If your first cash wager settles as a loss, you will receive five bonus bets totaling up to $1,000. However, if your first bet wins, you'll get back your cash stake along with a cash profit.

UFC 292 Featured Parlays

BetMGM has a number of featured parlays available for UFC 292. Be sure to check the MMA tab for more parlays and odds boosts as the main card nears. Here are some of the best featured parlays for the event:

Aljamain Sterling, Kurt Holobaugh and Andre Petroski all to win (+400)

Sean O'Malley, Natalia Silva and Brad Tavares all to win (+425)

Pedro Munhoz, Karine Silva and Mario Bautista all to win (+550)

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for UFC 292 or any MLB or NFL preseason game.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.