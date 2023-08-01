BetMGM Kentucky App: Launch details & updates | 2023

The BetMGM Kentucky app is expected to launch around September 28, 2023. Here you'll find updates and details about a $1,000 first-bet offer for new players.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The BetMGM Kentucky app is expected to launch as soon as Kentucky sports betting apps go live on September 28, 2023. BetMGM has typically gone live as one of the first legal online sportsbooks in states that have launch online sports betting over the past few years. It's not clear which BetMGM Kentucky bonus could be available when KY sports betting launches, but the sportsbook has a $1,000 first-bet offer available to players in other states where the app is currently live.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM Kentucky Sportsbook could launch as soon as September 28, 2023 when Kentucky online sports betting is set to go live. The BetMGM Kentucky app could potentially offer a pre-launch bonus, though that has not yet been confirmed. Typically around football season, BetMGM offers a $1,000 first bet and a bet $10, win $200 bonus for any NFL game.

BetMGM Kentucky Sportsbook App Overview

BetMGM Sportsbook BetMGM NFL Promo Code Offers $1,000 First-Bet Offer

Is a BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code Necessary? Signing up via our links will negate the need to input a BetMGM promo code Kentucky players would otherwise need to enter. Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Betting Age 21+ Sportsbook Platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (GooglePlay Store), Web Browser Mobile App Listed As BetMGM Sportsbook & Casino States With App AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Expected to Launch In Kentucky September 28, 2023 Promos Provided By Sports Betting Dime & Newsweek Verified and Fact-Checked By Russell Joy

Potential BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code Offers

As has been mentioned above, BetMGM Kentucky is not currently available in the Bluegrass State. While it could be possible to access the desktop version of the sportsbook, you won't be able to wager on any sports betting markets until the app goes live. The expected launch date for BetMGM KY Sportsbook is September 28, 2023.

Kentucky has not yet announced whether or not there will be a pre-registration window available for online sports betting operators to provide bonus offers. In the past, BetMGM has made $200 pre-launch promo available, however that has not yet been confirmed to be the case in Kentucky. If and when Kentucky makes a pre-launch window announcement, be sure to check this page for updates regarding a BetMGM Kentucky pre-launch bonus offer.

In states where BetMGM is currently available, there's a four-figure bonus offer available. Looking back at prior state launches, there's also the chance that BetMGM KY Sportsbook could also go live with a bet $10, win $200 bonus offer. Let's take a look at what those potential offers could look like.

$1,000 First-Bet Offer

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The current new user offer available to bettors in states where the BetMGM app is live is a $1,000 first-bet offer for any game. This promo comes with up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which will convey if a player's first cash wager settles as a loss.

What makes this offer unique is that a losing cash wager will return five equal bonus bets. These can be used on multiple games in different sports leagues. For example, if players sign up with BetMGM NFL promo code NEWSWEEK, their first bet will either earn a cash win with a victory or another chance with a loss. If a player bets $100 on the Tennessee Titans to win in Week 1, but the Titans lose, the bettor would receive five $20 bonus bets for use on other games in Week 1 and more.

Bet $10, Win $200 Bonus Offer

BetMGM has made multiple versions of a bet $10, win $200 offer available to players in various states. One such offer has been a bet $10, get $200 guaranteed bonus that requires a wager on a money line market. Another version of this offer was a bet $10, win $200 promo that would pay out a $200 return in bonus bets if the team of a bettor's choice wins the selected game.

Brief History of Kentucky Sports Betting

Kentucky sports betting will go live for in-person wagering on September 7, 2023. Three weeks later, on September 28, 2023, online sports betting is set to launch in the Bluegrass State. Interestingly enough, that would mark a relatively quick turnaround, as House Bill 551 was approved by the House and Senate earlier in 2023 and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 31, 2023.

How to Sign Up With BetMGM Sportsbook Kentucky

It's critical to note that signing up for a BetMGM Kentucky account is not currently available. However, BetMGM is accessible in a number of states below. If you are located in or visiting any of the states on this list and meet eligibility requirements, you can sign up for an account.

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1K First-Bet Offer for Any NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL Game Sign-Up Process Register for an account Use BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the required information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and birthdate Create a new password Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10+ to your account Bet up to $1,000 on any market in the MLB game of your choice States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified August 1, 2023

BetMGM Kentucky Deposit Methods

Assuming BetMGM KY Sportsbook launches with the same deposit methods as the sportsbook has in other states, bettors can expect the following options:

Online banking

VIP Preferred (e-check)

Debit or credit card

PayPal

Venmo

PayNearMe

BetMGM Play+

TAPPP gift card

GAMEON card

Cash at Cage

Wire transfer

If you are interested in using PayPal or Venmo for deposits and withdrawals, you'll need to make a deposit with the appropriate method in order to have that choice when making withdrawals.

Withdrawal Methods for BetMGM Sportsbook Kentucky

Many of the same choices bettors could have for deposits would also likely be available for withdrawals. This includes options like:

Online banking

VIP Preferred (e-check)

Credit or debit card

PayPal

Venmo

Play+ prepaid card

Cash at Cage

Check by mail

Sign-Up Eligibility Requirements

Any prospective bettor who is interested in signing up for a BetMGM Kentucky account will need to meet a few necessary criteria. First, players must be located within the state limits of Kentucky. Second, bettors must be at least 18 years old to register. This age requirement is in line with that of horse racing apps that are also available in the Bluegrass State. It also happens to be lower than in most states, where bettors must bet 21 or older.

Customer Service

Getting answers to your account-related questions can be attained by accessing BetMGM's customer service options. Here are a few of the ways you can reach out to the sportsbook's support team.

FAQ

There is a "Help and Contact" button on the app and desktop site. Clicking on this button will take you to the FAQ for BetMGM. The sportsbook has compiled a number of articles and guides that provided detailed answers.

Live Chat With An Agent

In the event that you can't find the answer to your question in one of the FAQ articles, head to the bottom of the home screen and select "Contact Us". This will lead you to a page with the live chat option. If you click on this feature, a pop-up live chat will appear on screen.

Email

If you have a question that either cannot be answered via an FAQ guide, live agent or you're unable to contact an agent, email is an option. Clicking on "Contact Us" will lead you to a page where you can start an email correspondence by filling out pertinent information and even uploading screenshots that show the issue with your account.

BetMGM Kentucky FAQ

Is BetMGM Available In Kentucky?

No, the BetMGM Kentucky Sportsbook app is not yet available to bet with in the Bluegrass State.

When Will BetMGM Kentucky Sportsbook Launch?

BetMGM Sportsbook Kentucky is expected to launch on or near September 28, 2023, when online sports betting in the state goes live.

Can You Play BetMGM Casino Games In Kentucky?

No, BetMGM Casino Kentucky is not available, which means you will not have the option to play casino games.

When Will BetMGM Casino Be Available In Kentucky?

There are currently no pieces of legislation with significant support for legalizing online casino gambling in Kentucky. If that should change, it's possible BetMGM Casino could eventually launch. Keep an eye on this page for updates.

Bettors in states where BetMGM is legal and accessible can get a $1,000 first-bet offer for any game by signing up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.