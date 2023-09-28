BetMGM Kentucky: How to Claim $1,500 Launch Day Offer

BetMGM Kentucky
New players can claim a $1,500 first bet on BetMGM Kentucky this weekend. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

New players can sign up with BetMGM Kentucky and start reaping the rewards of a new membership. Kentucky officially launches sports betting today and this new promo is one of the largest offers on the market.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER
BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21 to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Activate this BetMGM Kentucky promo to score a $1,500 first bet for any game this weekend. Place a real money wager on any game. Players who lose on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

The Lions and Packers will meet on Thursday Night Football tonight, but that's just the start of a busy weekend for football fans. Between college and the NFL, there should be plenty of options for new bettors in Kentucky. The BetMGM Kentucky app should be a top option for bettors in the Bluegrass State and this welcome bonus is a big reason why.

Sign up with BetMGM Kentucky for access to this $1,500 first bet and go all in on any NFL or college football game this weekend.

BetMGM Kentucky: How to Sign Up Today

New players will have access to one of the top offers on the market in Kentucky. Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook in the Bluegrass State by following this step-by-step guide below:
BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code NEWSWEEK$1,500 First Bet for Kentucky Bettors
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a new account through the links on this page
  2. Create a new account by filling in the required prompts with basic identifying information
  3. Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet
  4. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device
  5. Confirm your location and place a first bet of up to $1,500 on any game this weekend
Welcome Bonus Available InKentucky
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 28, 2023

Activate $1,500 First Bet on BetMGM Kentucky

This $1,500 first bet from BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the largest offers on the market in Kentucky. New players can go all in on Lions-Packers tonight or any other game this weekend.

Any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered by this promo. In other words, someone who loses on a $100 wager will get $100 back in bonuses. Similarly, a bettor who risks $1,500 and loses will get back $1,500 in bonuses.

This offer is flexible because it can apply to any NFL or college football game. Bettors on BetMGM Kentucky will have tons of different ways to cash in with this offer.

Betting on NFL, College Football This Weekend

Although there are other options like MLB, tennis, golf and soccer available in the BetMGM Sportsbook app, we expect to see a lot of interest in football. College football is huge in Kentucky and the NFL is king when it comes to sports betting.

The good news is that bettors can go big on the games with this welcome bonus. There are dozens of games to choose from throughout the weekend. Saturday will feature wall-to-wall college football action while Sunday is all about the NFL.

Sign up with BetMGM Kentucky for access to this $1,500 first bet and go all in on any NFL or college football game this weekend.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER
Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
