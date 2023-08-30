BetMGM Kentucky is offering a pre-registration promo to prospective bettors that will lock-in $100 in bonus bets for launch.

BetMGM Kentucky has rolled out a significant pre-registration offer ahead of the sportsbook's launch on September 28, 2023. Players who sign up early with BetMGM KY Sportsbook will lock-in $100 in bonus bets for use on any game when the app goes live.

BetMGM $100 BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21 to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Any sports bettor in the Bluegrass State can earn a sizable three-figure return in bonus bets win or lose. Simply sign up through our links to activate this BetMGM Kentucky pre-registration offer.

Kentucky online sports betting is set to go live at the end of September. In the meantime, the state has allowed online sports betting operators like BetMGM to offer pre-registration bonuses to prospective players. This $100 pre-launch bonus is easily one of the best available.

BetMGM Kentucky Offers $100 Pre-Registration Bonus Ahead of Launch

The ultra-competitive race to attract prospective bettors is well underway in the state of Kentucky. This new pre-registration offer from the BetMGM Kentucky app joins a field of offers from DraftKings Kentucky, FanDuel Kentucky, and bet365 Kentucky.

This offer from BetMGM is a really valuable one, as it allows players to sign up early, which will save time on launch day. Even more valuable is the $100 in bonus bets that you can earn ahead of time. As soon as the app launches in the Bluegrass State, you'll be able to wager on NFL Week 4, college football and MLB games.

How to Secure $100 Bonus Bets With BetMGM Kentucky

Pre-registering for an account with BetMGM Kentucky will only take a few minutes. Once you've completed the process, your account will be set to receive $100 in bonus bets at launch.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $100 Pre-Registration Bonus for Kentucky Bettors Sign-Up Process Pre-register for an account Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the required information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and date of birth Create a new password Accept a geolocation request to confirm you're in Kentucky Pre-Registration Bonus Available In Kentucky Bonus Last Verified August 30, 2023

Remember, after the app goes live, you'll have $100 in bonus bets to use on games in the NFL, college football and more. If you want to take advantage of additional promos and odds boosts, you'll want to make a deposit of $10 or more at that time.

Odds Boosts and More

BetMGM has quite a few additional offers available to prospective bettors. Once the app goes live, bettors will have the chance to wager on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl and Joe Burrow to win the MVP award. BetMGM has a number of odds boosts available every day, which will ramp up on Sundays for NFL action. If you want to bet on game and player props with enhanced odds, BetMGM will have you covered. In-app promos that offer bonus bets back with a loss on a qualifying same-game parlay have also been available in the past.

