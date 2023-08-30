BetMGM Kentucky Offers $100 Pre-Registration Bonus Ahead of Launch

BetMGM Kentucky
BetMGM Kentucky is offering a pre-registration promo to prospective bettors that will lock-in $100 in bonus bets for launch. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

BetMGM Kentucky has rolled out a significant pre-registration offer ahead of the sportsbook's launch on September 28, 2023. Players who sign up early with BetMGM KY Sportsbook will lock-in $100 in bonus bets for use on any game when the app goes live.

BetMGM $100 BONUS BETS!
BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21 to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Any sports bettor in the Bluegrass State can earn a sizable three-figure return in bonus bets win or lose. Simply sign up through our links to activate this BetMGM Kentucky pre-registration offer.

Kentucky online sports betting is set to go live at the end of September. In the meantime, the state has allowed online sports betting operators like BetMGM to offer pre-registration bonuses to prospective players. This $100 pre-launch bonus is easily one of the best available.

Sign up with BetMGM Kentucky to lock-in $100 in bonus bets ahead of the app's September launch.

BetMGM Kentucky Offers $100 Pre-Registration Bonus Ahead of Launch

The ultra-competitive race to attract prospective bettors is well underway in the state of Kentucky. This new pre-registration offer from the BetMGM Kentucky app joins a field of offers from DraftKings Kentucky, FanDuel Kentucky, and bet365 Kentucky.

This offer from BetMGM is a really valuable one, as it allows players to sign up early, which will save time on launch day. Even more valuable is the $100 in bonus bets that you can earn ahead of time. As soon as the app launches in the Bluegrass State, you'll be able to wager on NFL Week 4, college football and MLB games.

How to Secure $100 Bonus Bets With BetMGM Kentucky

Pre-registering for an account with BetMGM Kentucky will only take a few minutes. Once you've completed the process, your account will be set to receive $100 in bonus bets at launch.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code NEWSWEEK$100 Pre-Registration Bonus for Kentucky Bettors
Sign-Up Process
  1. Pre-register for an account
  2. Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK
  3. Fill out the required information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and date of birth
  4. Create a new password
  5. Accept a geolocation request to confirm you're in Kentucky
Pre-Registration Bonus Available InKentucky
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 30, 2023

Remember, after the app goes live, you'll have $100 in bonus bets to use on games in the NFL, college football and more. If you want to take advantage of additional promos and odds boosts, you'll want to make a deposit of $10 or more at that time.

Odds Boosts and More

BetMGM has quite a few additional offers available to prospective bettors. Once the app goes live, bettors will have the chance to wager on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl and Joe Burrow to win the MVP award. BetMGM has a number of odds boosts available every day, which will ramp up on Sundays for NFL action. If you want to bet on game and player props with enhanced odds, BetMGM will have you covered. In-app promos that offer bonus bets back with a loss on a qualifying same-game parlay have also been available in the past.

Pre-register with BetMGM Kentucky to secure $100 in bonus bets for any game.

BetMGM $100 BONUS BETS!
BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21 to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21+ to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

