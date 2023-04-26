BetMGM NBA Playoffs Bonus: $1,000 First Bet for Knicks-Cavs, Heat-Bucks

This new BetMGM NBA Playoffs bonus offers all new users a $1,000 first bet for the Knicks-Cavs or Heat-Bucks Game 5 matchup.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Two Eastern Conference Game 5s are set to go down tonight and our BetMGM NBA Playoffs bonus offers new players a $1,000 first-bet offer. Players who sign up with BetMGM can secure this $1,000 first bet, which backs your initial cash wager with bonus bets that will convey if the bet loses.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This BetMGM NBA Playoffs bonus is a strong one for basketball bettors who want to wager on Wednesday night's games. You will either earn a cash profit with a win or second-chance bonus bets with a loss.

There are four Game 5s set to take place on Wednesday night, all of which are available to bet on with BetMGM. The Eastern Conference matchups are especially intriguing, as both road teams can punch their ticket to the next round with a win. The Miami Heat will attempt to take down the conference's top seed, the Milwaukee Bucks, while the New York Knicks will attempt to eliminate the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer with this BetMGM NBA Playoffs bonus to use on the Knicks-Cavs or Heat-Bucks Game 5 matchup.

BetMGM NBA Playoffs Bonus Includes $1,000 First Bet for Knicks-Cavs, Heat-Bucks Game 5

Basketball fans have been treated to an exciting postseason thus far. Many of the series, however, have ended up being lopsided with 3-1 series leads. As such, plenty of pundits have already begun previewing the conference semifinals before the first round even ends.

You can place a wager of up to $1,000 on any of Wednesday's Game 5 matchups. This includes the Knicks-Cavs, Heat-Bucks, Lakers-Grizzlies and Warriors-Kings games. BetMGM will allow you to wager on any betting market, including a team's money line, the point spread or a player prop. If your bet wins, you'll collect cash winnings. If it loses, you'll get back five bonus bets to use on other games.

Sign Up for This BetMGM NBA Playoffs Bonus

Sports bettors who want to access this $1,000 first-bet offer will need to register with BetMGM. Signing up via the links on this page will instantly apply the promo code you'll need for this BetMGM NBA Playoffs bonus. Complete the steps below to get in on the action:

Sign up for this BetMGM NBA Playoffs bonus

Fill out the required information sections

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking or another method

Navigate to the game of your choice

Wager up to $1,000 on any betting market

BetMGM will refund your initial wager and credit you with a cash profit if your wager wins. If it loses, however, you'll receive five bonus bets to use on other games.

21% NBA Parlay Boost Promo

After taking advantage of BetMGM's new user promo, you can opt-into a sensational promo for all players. This comes in the form of a 21% extra cash winnings promo for any qualifying NBA parlay. In order to qualify, the parlay must consist of NBA markets, with a minimum of three legs necessary. The final odds of the parlay must be +400 or longer to qualify.

In the event that your qualifying NBA parlay wager settles as a win, you will get back your stake, as well as a cash profit. Additionally, you'll receive 21% in extra profit, based on the profit you receive from winning the bet.

Sign up for this BetMGM NBA Playoffs bonus to get a $1,000 first-bet offer for the Knicks-Cavs or Heat-Bucks game.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.