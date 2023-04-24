BetMGM NBA Promo Offers $1K First Bet for Playoff Games

The latest BetMGM NBA promo offers new players a $1,000 first bet for use on any betting market in any of this week's playoff games.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There are some huge games set for this week and the latest BetMGM NBA promo that will offer players a $1,000 first bet that will be backed with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Sign up for a BetMGM account today to get in on the action with this promo.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The newest BetMGM NBA promo will offer sports bettors who register for an account two chances to earn their first win. Players who see their first cash wager lose will receive back up to $1,000 in bonus bets if the bet settles as a loss.

Each conference has a critical Game 4 on tap tonight. The Miami Heat will host the Milwaukee Bucks with a chance to go up 3-1 in their series. In the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies will attempt to level their series with the Los Angeles Lakers at two games apiece.

You can lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer when you activate this BetMGM NBA promo by signing up for an account.

BetMGM NBA Promo Offers $1,000 First Bet for Use on Any Playoff Game

BetMGM's new user offer is a highly-competitive one in legal online sports betting. This promo will allow you to choose any betting market in any NBA playoff game. Since your first bet will be backed by BetMGM with bonus bets, you could potentially swing for the fences with your first bet.

That means if you wager $200 on the Miami Heat to cover the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks, but they fail to do so, you'd get back $200 in bonus bets to use on other games. You could just as easily wager $200 on Ja Morant to score 25+ points against the Lakers in the Grizzlies' game on Monday night. If he fails to do so, you'd get back the stake in bonus bets.

One-Game Parlay Insurance

Quite a few legal online sportsbooks use the term "same-game parlay" to refer to a wager that includes betting markets from the same game. BetMGM labels these bets as a one-game parlay. BetMGM players can get back bonus bets if exactly one leg of their qualifying wager settles as a loss.

In order to qualify, players must add four or more legs from the same NBA playoff game into a single wager. The one-game parlay must have odds of +400 or longer to qualify. If exactly one leg loses, you'll get back up to $25 in bonus bets to use on other games.

How to Register for This BetMGM NBA Promo

Sports bettors with interest in this offer from BetMGM can get lock-in a $1,000 first bet by signing up for a new account. Follow these instructions to register with BetMGM and get a $1,000 first-bet offer:

Register for this BetMGM NBA promo

Input your personal information to set up an account, including your name, address, phone number and date of birth

Add at least $10 to your account via any of the available deposit methods

Choose any NBA playoff game

Wager up to $1,000 on any sports betting market

If your first bet wins, you'll collect a cash profit to go with getting back your first stake. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get back your initial wager as five equal bonus bets to use on other games.

Register for this BetMGM NBA promo to get a $1,000 first-bet offer for use on any playoff game this week.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.