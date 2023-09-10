Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NFL is about to kick off the first Sunday of the season and you can use BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK to snag the largest offer in online sports betting. Registering with BetMGM will earn you a $1,500 first-bet offer that will back your first wager with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you want to take a big shot with your first cash bet, BetMGM's the is the best way to go. By signing up with BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK, you'll guarantee yourself either a cash profit with a win or a second chance with bonus bets in a loss.

The Battle of Ohio will be one to keep an eye on this afternoon, as Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Elsewhere, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get off to a good start agains the Indianapolis Colts.

Secure a $1,500 first-bet offer for Sunday's NFL slate when you sign up with BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK.

BetMGM NFL Bonus Code: Claim Best Offers for Week 1

BetMGM has made their offer about as flexible as it gets. You could bet on any team to win or cover the spread, take the teams to go over/under the total points line or even wager on a player prop. If your bet wins, you collect cash winnings. If it loses, BetMGM will refund your account with five bonus bets that will total your initial stake.

You could, for example wager $500 on the Minnesota Vikings (-250) to win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+195). If the Vikings win, you'd earn a $200 cash profit. However, if the Vikings were to lose, you'd receive five $50 bonus bets to use on other games today.

Sign Up With Our BetMGM NFL Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

Taking a few minutes to sign up with BetMGM will be well worth your while. Here's how to sign up ahead of Sunday's Week 1 action:

BetMGM NFL Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1,500 First-Bet Offer for Sunday's NFL Games Sign-Up Process Register for a BetMGM account Use BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill out the required information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and birthdate Create an account password Select a deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10+ to your account Bet up to $1,500 on any market in the NFL Sunday game of your choice States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified September 10, 2023

In the event that your first cash bet wins, you will collect a cash profit and BetMGM will refund your initial bet. If it loses, however, you will receive five bonus bets of equal value totaling your first stake.

Huge Boosts for Sunday's Games

BetMGM has quite a few ways to find additional value after placing your first cash bet. There is currently a pro football same-game parlay boost token offer that will give players a 100% bigger payout. In order to qualify, your same-game parlay must meet the odds requirements.

There's also a 50% extra winnings offer via an odds boost token. In order to qualify, your wager must have minimum odds of -200 or longer. If your bet wins, you'll receive an extra 50% in winnings, not including the initial stake.

Register with BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK to get a $1,500 first-bet offer for any of Sunday's NFL games.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.