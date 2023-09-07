BetMGM NFL Bonus Code Unlocks $1,500 Lions-Chiefs First Bet

BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for Thursday night's Lions vs. Chiefs game.
There's a huge BetMGM NFL bonus code offer available for tonight's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. If you register with BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK, you will lock-in a $1,500 first-bet offer that will return bonus bets if your first cash wager loses.

Sports bettors can use BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK to activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for Lions-Chiefs. If you register via the links on this page, you will receive bonus bets back if your wager on this game settles as a loss.

Kansas City and Detroit will get the NFL regular season underway with a Thursday Night Football showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes will be under center for the Chiefs and the oddsmakers clearly believe he's poised to have another massive season, since he's been installed as the NFL MVP favorite. On the other side, Jared Goff will look to lead the Lions to a division title. Now that Aaron Rodgers is out of the division, an NFC North title could be within reach.

Register with BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK to get a $1,500 first-bet offer for Lions-Chiefs.

There is no larger first bet promotion in the industry than this BetMGM NFL promo code offer. Some sportsbooks will only back a player's first cash bet with $500 or $1,000 in bonus bets. BetMGM, however, will return up to $1,500 to your account if your first cash bet settles as a loss. What's especially notable is that the bonus bets you'd receive would hit your account as five separate bonus bets rather than a single bonus bet.

If you were to wager $500 on the Chiefs to win, for example, you could win a cash profit and your initial wager back. However, if the Lions were to win, you wouldn't be left empty-handed. In that case, BetMGM would add five $100 bonus bets to your account, which you could apply to other NFL Week 1 betting markets.

Players who want to lock-in the $1,500 first-bet offer from BetMGM can do so by completing a few simple steps. Here's how to get in on tonight's action:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for a BetMGM account
  2. Apply BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK
  3. Finish registering by providing your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and date of birth
  4. Create a password
  5. Select a deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Add at least $10 to your account
  7. Bet up to $1,500 on any market in the Lions-Chiefs game or another NFL Week 1 matchup
States with BetMGMAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 7, 2023

You will receive cash winnings and your first bet back if your initial wager settles as a win. A loss, however, would earn you five bonus bets totaling your initial stake. These bonus bets would be added to your BetMGM account in time to be used on other NFL Week 1 matchups and more.

Futures Markets Available

BetMGM has a considerable offering of futures markets for the NFL season. The Chiefs lead the way for Super Bowl odds at +600 with the Philadelphia Eagles (+800), Buffalo Bills (+1000), San Francisco 49ers (+1000) and Cincinnati Bengals (+1100) not far off the pace. If you believe the Chiefs and Eagles will face off in the big game once again, you can bet on that exact matchup at +1400 odds.

There are also available betting markets for each division winner, as well as the state of the Super Bowl winner. California can be had at +600 odds, while New York/New Jersey come in at +500 odds.

Sign up with BetMGM NFL bonus code NEWSWEEK for a $1,500 first-bet offer to use on Lions-Chiefs or another Week 1 game.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC