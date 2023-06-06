BetMGM NFL Promo Code: Best Sportsbook Bonus | 2023

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

An ever-growing list of states have access to legal online sports betting in the United States. Our BetMGM NFL promo code NEWSWEEK will activate a sizable $1,000 first-bet offer, which backs your first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. This will give you two chances to earn your first win.

It's critical to note that while this promo code is applicable to any NFL betting market, it's also available for use on games in other sports leagues as well. BetMGM offers futures markets throughout the year, even in the off-season and preseason. There are also pre-game and live, in-game betting markets as well during the season.

BetMGM Sportsbook App Overview

BetMGM Promo Code Necessary? There is no promo code necessary if you sign up via the links on this page. Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Betting Age 21+ Sportsbook Platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (GooglePlay Store), Web Browser Mobile App Listed As BetMGM Sportsbook & Casino States With App AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Promos Provided By Sports Betting Dime & Newsweek Verified and Fact-Checked By Russell Joy

BetMGM NFL Promo Code Activates Massive Offer

The best BetMGM promo code for NFL 2023 unlocks a $1,000 first-bet offer to use on any betting market in any league. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

Depending on the time of the year, BetMGM rolls out at least one new user promo and sometimes two. The first promo is a $1,000 first-bet offer, while the second is a bet $10, win $200 offer that is typically offered when a new state launches with online sports betting.

$1,000 First-Bet Offer

BetMGM's top new user promo is a $1,000 first-bet offer for use on any game in any sports league. If you choose to sign up during the NFL season, you'll have the chance to wager on any team's money line, the point spread, total points line or another betting market. Player markets, including alternate spreads, alternate totals, player passing yards, total touchdowns and more will also be available.

Bet $10, Win $200 Bonus

This offer is typically available when new states launch with legal online sports betting. In the past, a $10 money line wager on any team to win would secure players $200 in bonus bets if their team wins the game. There have been other iterations of this offer that guarantee the bonus bets, but that hasn't been the case with each offer rollout.

How to Sign Up With BetMGM NFL Promo Code NEWSWEEK

In order to take advantage of the best BetMGM NFL promo code offer, you will need to sign up for an account. Doing so will only take a few minutes if you follow the instructions below:

Enter your full legal name, date of birth, residential address, phone number and email address

Create an account password

Select one of the available deposit methods and add at least $10 to your account

Choose any betting market in any game and wager up to $1,000

Your first bet will earn you a cash profit in addition to your initial stake. In the event that your first bet loses, BetMGM will return up to $1,000 split into five equal bonus bets. You can use the bonus bets on markets in the same game or across various games in different leagues.

Deposit Methods

BetMGM has quite a few ways for you to add funds to your account. This includes options such as:

Online banking

VIP Preferred ACH bank transfer

Debit/credit cards

PayPal

Venmo

PayNearMe

Wire transfer

TAPPP gift card

GAMEON card

BetMGM Play+

Cash at Cage

One thing that's important to note is that if you make a deposit via PayPal, you'll also be able to withdraw funds through the same method.

Withdrawal Methods

There are multiple ways that you'll be able to withdraw your funds from the BetMGM app. Here are some of the more popular choices:

Online banking

VIP Preferred ACH bank transfer

Debit card

PayPal

Venmo

Play+ prepaid card

Cash at Cage

Check by mail

Keep in mind that each type of withdrawal method comes with its own turnaround time from requesting a withdrawal to when it arrives. If you request a check by mail, for example, it could take 1-3 weeks to get to you. Note: in order to withdraw funds through PayPal or Venmo, you will need to have made a deposit through one of those methods first.

Super Bowl Odds for SB 58

Super Bowl Odds Kansas City Chiefs (+650) Philadelphia Eagles (+700) Buffalo Bills (+800) Cincinnati Bengals (+900) San Francisco 49ers (+900) Dallas Cowboys (+1600) New York Jets (+1600) Baltimore Ravens (+2000) Detroit Lions (+2000) Miami Dolphins (+2500) Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800) Cleveland Browns (+3000) Los Angeles Chargers (+3000) New Orleans Saints (+0500) Seattle Seahawks (+3000) Denver Broncos (+4000) Chicago Bears (+5000) Green Bay Packers (+5000) Minnesota Vikings (+5000) New England Patriots (+5000) New York Giants (+5000) Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000) Carolina Panthers (+6600) Las Vegas Raiders (+6600) Atlanta Falcons (+8000) Los Angeles Rams (+8000) Washington Commanders (+8000) Indianapolis Colts (+10000) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10000) Houston Texans (+12500) Tennessee Titans (+12500) Arizona Cardinals (+20000)

The two teams who faced off in Super Bowl LVII enter the 2023-24 season with the best odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Last year's winners, the Kansas City Chiefs (+650) just edge out the team they beat in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles (+700). A pair of teams with top young quarterbacks, the Buffalo Bills (+800) and the Cincinnati Bengals (+900), are right on their heels.

Aaron Rodgers' new team, the New York Jets (+1600), enter the season with identical odds as the Dallas Cowboys. Other teams in the Top-10 include the San Francisco 49ers (+900), Baltimore Ravens (+2000), Detroit Lions (+2000) and Miami Dolphins (+2500).

2023-24 MVP Odds

MVP Odds Joe Burrow (+650) Patrick Mahomes (+650) Josh Allen (+750) Justin Herbert (+900) Jalen Hurts (+1000) Tua Tagovailoa (+1400) Trevor Lawrence (+1400) Aaron Rodgers (+1400) Dak Prescott (+1600) Lamar Jackson (+1600)

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow lead the way in terms of preseason MVP odds heading into 2023-24 at +650 odds. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is close behind at +750 odds, while Chargers gunslinger Justin Herbert comes in at +900 odds. Jalen Hurts, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, rounds out the Top-5 at +1000 odds.

States With Access to This BetMGM NFL Promo Code Offer

As legal online sports betting continues to expand across the country, more states than ever have gained and will continue to gain access to the BetMGM app. Players in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia can sign up for an account.

Eligibility Requirements

Many of the requirements you'll need to meet for sign-up eligibility are the same from state-to-state. First and foremost, you will need to be within the state limits of a state with legal online sports betting. One interesting thing is that you don't need to be a resident of the state you ultimately bet it.

For example, if you're a New York resident traveling to Pennsylvania, you'd be eligible to wager on sports as long as you meet the other criteria. If you live in a state without online sports betting, like California, but you have a layover flight in Arizona, you'd be able to bet on sports games. In addition to being in a state with access to the BetMGM app, you'll also need to be at least 21 years of age to sign up.

Customer Service

BetMGM has a few different ways for you to get answers to questions regarding bets and how to use the sportsbook app. These can be found at the top of the app in the "Help and Contact" section.

FAQ

As soon as you click on "Help and Contact", you will be redirected to BetMGM's FAQ section. There you'll find popular articles and topics with in-depth answers and guides.

Live Chat

If the answer you're looking for isn't in the FAQ guide, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Contact Us" button. That will take you to another screen with the live chat option. Clicking on it will open a pop-up live chat screen. Agents are available 24/7.

Email

In the event that you have a specific question and you're either unable to reach an agent or you'd simply prefer to send an email, click "Contact Us" at the bottom of the FAQ page, then select the email option. This will take you to an email form that will allow you to send a question as well as related screenshots.

BetMGM FAQ

Is There a BetMGM Mobile App?

Yes, there is a BetMGM app. The sportsbook section of the app is available in 15+ states. If you're in a state where online casino gaming is legal, you'll also have access to that section of the app.

Can Players Build Parlay and Same-Game Parlay Bets?

New and existing users can build parlay and same-game parlay bets. Parlays are wagers comprised of a betting market from more than one game. By combining the markets, players can earn a larger cash profit with a win, though even one leg losing renders the entire bet as a loss. Same-game parlays work in the same way, except all of the markets must come from the same game.

Are BetMGM Funds Available for Use With BetMGM Online Casino?

Yes, if you're in a state where online casino gaming is legal, you'll be able to use the shared wallet between the sportsbook and online casino.

