BetMGM NFL Promo Code: Activate $1,500 Bonus for Week 1 Games

BetMGM NFL promo code
The latest BetMGM NFL promo code offer comes with a $1,500 bonus for any of this Sunday's Week 1 games. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A loaded Sunday of Week 1 action is nearly here and you can sign up for the latest BetMGM NFL promo code offer to earn a $1,500 first bet on the sportsbook. If your bet wins, you'll earn a cash profit. If it loses, you'll secure five bonus bets, which you can apply to other games this weekend.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

One of the most interesting new user promos on the market is available with BetMGM. Players who apply our BetMGM NFL promo code will secure a $1,500 first-bet offer to use on any Week 1 game.

Whether your want to back the Philadelphia Eagles on the road against the New England Patriots or take the Cleveland Browns to cover the spread against the Cincinnati Bengals, BetMGM has you covered. Your first cash bet will either earn you cash winnings or a second chance in bonus bets with this new user promo.

Sign up for this BetMGM NFL promo code offer to lock-in a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM NFL Promo Code: Activate $1,500 Bonus for Week 1 Games

Quite a few new user promos on the industry have similar structures and come with the upside of a three-figure bonus. However, BetMGM's offer to new players takes that a step further. Players who register via the links on this page will get BetMGM's backing with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

That means if you opt to wager $500 on the Bengals to win against the Browns, you'd either get back your wager along with a cash profit in a win or five $100 bonus bets in a loss. If your bet loses, those bonus bets would become eligible for use on other games this weekend in the NFL and more.

How to Sign Up With Our BetMGM Bonus Code

New players who want to grab a $1,500 first-bet offer can do so by registering with BetMGM. Follow the instructions below to sign up for an account:

BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK$1,500 First-Bet Offer for Any NFL Week 1 Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for a BetMGM account
  2. Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK
  3. Fill out the necessary information, such as your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and date of birth
  4. Create an account password
  5. Select a deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Make a $10+ deposit
  7. Bet up to $1,500 on any market in the NFL Week 1 game of your choice
States with BetMGMAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 8, 2023

BetMGM will refund your cash wager and add cash winnings to your account if your first bet wins. However, if your bet loses, BetMGM will add five bonus bets to your account, which you can apply to other games in Week 1.

$100 Pre-Launch Bonus From BetMGM Kentucky

BetMGM $100 BONUS BETS!
BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21 to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

If you are a prospective bettor in the Bluegrass State, the bad news is you can't bet on Week 1. However, there's good news on the horizon. Kentucky online sports betting will go live on September 28, 2023. If you pre-register with the BetMGM Kentucky app, you will earn $100 in bonus bets win or lose.

Sign up early with BetMGM Kentucky to secure $100 in pre-registration bonus bets.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
