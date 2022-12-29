BetMGM Ohio Enters Final Days of Pre-Registration With $200 Bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Ohioans will finally have the chance to bet with BetMGM Ohio on Sunday when the app officially launches in the Buckeye State. Players can now pre-register for a $200 bonus before the app goes live.

BetMGM Ohio will go live along with other sportsbooks on New Year's Day. You can use bonus code NEWSWEEK at sign-up to secure a $200 pre-launch bonus.

While fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes will undoubtedly be disappointed that their team's game will miss the launch day window by a few hours, football fans will have plenty to wager on beginning this Sunday. The Cleveland Browns will travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Commanders and a returning Carson Wentz.

BetMGM Ohio Offers $200 Pre-Registration Bonus Before Sunday's Launch

BetMGM Ohio is offering players in the Buckeye State one of the top Ohio sports betting bonuses on the market. In fact, BetMGM's $200 guaranteed bonus is the largest such offer in the state. Rather than limit their bonus to $50 or $100 like some industry competitors, BetMGM has rolled out the biggest bonus for prospective bettors, giving players a great way to get started on launch day.

Football fans will have a wide array of games to choose from on Sunday. Although the Browns don't have any chance at making the postseason, they can certainly play spoiler as they take on the Washington Commanders. Their AFC North counterparts will be going head-to-head in prime time, when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

How to Sign Up Early With BetMGM Ohio

There's a sizable incentive to signing up early with BetMGM Ohio. If you follow any of the links on this page and use BetMGM Ohio bonus code NEWSWEEK, you'll secure $200 in bet credit to use on games when the app launches. Here's how to lock-in your bonus today:

Sign up early

Enter bonus code NEWSWEEK

Fill out the required information sections

Confirm your location by accepting a geolocation verification

BetMGM Ohio will add a $200 bet credit to your account to use after the app launches in the Buckeye State. You can use the credit on any NFL game or a game in another sports league.

Possible In-App Offers This Weekend

After you pre-register for an account and make an initial deposit following the app's launch in Ohio, you will have the chance to take advantage of even more odds boosts and in-app promos. BetMGM tends to roll out their daily odds boosts, including the popular "Lion's Boost", on game days.

As for in-app offers, BetMGM typically has a one-game parlay insurance offer available for use on any NFL, NBA or NHL game. If your qualifying one-game parlay bet loses by one leg, BetMGM will issue a refund in bonus bets, which you can use on other games. There's also usually a first touchdown scorer insurance offer, which will give you a refund in site credit if your selected player fails to score the game's first TD, but finds the end zone at some point in the game.

