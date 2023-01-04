BetMGM Ohio: How to Get $1K First-Bet Insurance for NBA, NHL, NFL Week 18

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Players who register this week for a BetMGM Ohio account will pick up an enormous offer to use on any game. This comes in the form of first-bet insurance, which you can use on any NBA, NHL or NFL Week 18 game.

BetMGM Ohio will give any new user who signs up this week with bonus code NEWSWEEK up to to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. If your bet were to lose, you would get a second chance via a site credit refund.

There are quite a few NBA and NHL games taking place throughout the week before NFL Week 18 kicks off on Saturday. On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play host to the Phoenix Suns. This game figures to be an entertaining one, as both teams are legitimate playoff contenders in their respective conferences.

BetMGM Ohio Provides Players Up to $1,000 First-Bet Insurance

Ohio sports betting launched only a few days ago, but the offers currently available in the Buckeye State are among the strongest you'll find anywhere. Prospective players who register for a BetMGM Ohio account will lock-in up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance when they register through any of our links.

That means if you were to wager $630 on the Cleveland Cavaliers (-210) to beat the Phoenix Suns (+170), you would earn a $300 cash profit with a win. However, if the Suns were to walk away with the win, you wouldn't be totally out of luck. BetMGM Ohio would issue $630 in betting credit to your account to use on other games.

The good news for BetMGM Ohio registrants is that there is even more value to be had beyond signing up and getting a new user promo. Players can opt-into more promos via the promotions section of the app for offers across multiple sports.

Golf fans can get back up to $20 in bonus bets if the golfer they choose to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions loses, but finishes in the top five. There's also a "Light the Lamp" promo available for hockey fans on Wednesday night. Players must wager $25+ on a player to score a goal in any of Wednesday's NHL games. If that player lights the lamp, bettors will earn a $2 bonus bet for each goal scored by either team in the game.

How to Register With BetMGM Ohio

Bettors who register via the links on this page will have the opportunity to get up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. Signing up should only take a few minutes, which is well worth the effort, given the sportsbook's offer. Follow these instructions to sign up:

Sign up

Enter bonus code NEWSWEEK

Enter your name, address, birthdate and phone number

Select a deposit method and add money to use for your first wager

Choose a game and wager up to $1,000 on any betting market

You will secure a cash profit if your first real-money bet settles as a win. In the event that your first bet loses, you will earn a site credit refund. This will convey as bonus bets, which you can use on other games this week.

