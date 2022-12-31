BetMGM Ohio: Use Bonus Code NEWSWEEK for Last-Chance $200 Pre-Launch Offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Ohio sports betting goes live at midnight and you can still secure a $200 pre-launch bonus from BetMGM Ohio. Simply sign up with BetMGM Ohio bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in your bonus and use it on Sunday's games.

BetMGM Ohio $200 PRE-LAUNCH BONUS CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK Ohio Pre-Registration

BetMGM Ohio will be one of the first legal online sports betting apps out of the gate when the calendar flips to 2023. At that point, this $200 offer will be a thing of the past. Sign up via the links on this page and enter bonus code NEWSWEEK to get started.

The Ohio State Buckeyes can punch their ticket to the National Championship Game on Saturday night, when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. While players will only be able to bet on this game if it becomes a multiple-overtime classic that spills over into New Year's Day, there remains a very remote chance that the game could be available to bet on in the Buckeye State.

Pre-register with BetMGM Ohio bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $200 pre-launch bonus.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code NEWSWEEK Activates $200 NFL Week 17 Bonus

It's critical to note that pre-registration offers like this $200 bonus from BetMGM Ohio will be a thing of the past once the clock strikes midnight. At that point, Ohio sports betting will go live, and new user offers will become available. This $200 pre-launch bonus from BetMGM is the largest guaranteed bonus in the state.

As soon as the app launches, you'll be able to make an initial deposit, access your $200 bonus and start betting on games. Plus, any funds you deposit will be available for you to use on in-app promos and odds boosts. In-app promos will change every day, but there's a chance that BetMGM could make their one-game parlay insurance offer available for Sunday's NFL games.

How to Apply Our BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code

BetMGM Ohio has a sensational offer available to those who pre-register for an account. It should only take a couple of minutes to complete the early sign-up process and lock-in your $200 bonus. Here's how to sign up and get your bonus before this offer expires:

Sign up with BetMGM Ohio

with BetMGM Ohio Enter bonus code NEWSWEEK

Input your name, date of birth, phone number and residential address

Add your email address and an account password

Confirm your location via a geolocation verification

When you've finished signing up, your account will be credited with a $200 bonus to use on the NFL, NBA and more.

NFL Week 17 Odds Boosts

One area where the BetMGM stands out from many of their competitors is the daily odds boosts found in the app. There are already a ton of odds boosts available for Week 17 games, with even more to come on Sunday. Here are some of the top boosts currently in the app, which you'll be able to take advantage of on Sunday:

A.J. Brown and Miles Sanders each to score 1+ touchdowns and Eagles to win (+360)

Nick Chubb to score 1+ touchdowns, rush for 75+ yards and Browns to win (+390)

Andy Dalton to throw 2+ touchdowns and 200+ passing yards and Saints to cover +6.5 (+450)

Brian Robinson and Terry McLaurin each to score 1+ touchdowns and Commanders to win (+475)

Mark Andrews to score 1+ touchdowns and record 50+ receiving yards (+575)

You can sign up early with BetMGM Ohio bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $200 bonus.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

