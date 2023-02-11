BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: $1K Chiefs-Eagles First-Bet Offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Make your first wager on the Chiefs vs. Eagles with our BetMGM Super Bowl bonus code NEWSWEEK. New customers can sign up via our links to unlock this welcome offer, so a code will not be required during registration.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM Super Bowl bonus code NEWSWEEK allows new users to place a bet up to $1,000 on the game. You will receive bonus bets as a refund if this wager loses.

BetMGM is the "King of Sportsbooks," and it is offering a variety of betting options for Super Bowl 57. You can also find additional promotions after signing up, in addition to BetMGM Rewards.

Sign up with BetMGM Super Bowl bonus code NEWSWEEK and place a bet up to $1,000 on the Eagles or Chiefs.

BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code for Eagles vs. Chiefs

Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl after losing to the Buccaneers in their last appearance (Super Bowl 55). But they won the year prior, so this team has a lot of experience under this pressure. Patrick Mahomes may not be 100% on Sunday, which has caused their odds to slip a bit. They entered the playoffs as the favorite to win it all.

The Eagles won Super Bowl LII, but much of the roster has changed, including the head coach. With this talented lineup, the Eagles swiftly moved through the NFC. They are 1.5-point favorites in this game. Customers can wager on any betting market as part of this $1,000 first-bet offer.

Bet Up to $1K With BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

BetMGM is a legal and trusted sportsbook app in multiple U.S. states. You have to be at least 21 years old to sign up. Follow these steps to start with the best welcome offer:

Register Download the BetMGM app on your mobile device Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method Place a wager up to $1,000

If the bet loses and is under $50, you will get a single bonus bet as a refund. But if the losing wager is over $50, you will receive five bonus bets in return. Each one will be 20% of your initial bet.

Win Prizes in a Prop Betting Contest

Go to the promo page to find other promotions for Super Bowl 57. There is a prop contest that is free to play. Earn the best score possible by answering the 15 questions. The customers with the highest scores will be entered to win a $100,000 grand prize.

Each one of your wagers will be earning points for BetMGM Rewards. You can redeem more prizes and earn discounts for trips to Las Vegas. Those who are new to betting online can find a sports betting guide on the BetMGM app, which explains the different types of wagers. You also have access to special features, such as live streaming and a same game parlay builder.

Sign up to unlock the BetMGM Super Bowl bonus code. New users who use our links can place a bet up to $1,000 on the Chiefs vs. Eagles.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.