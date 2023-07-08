Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A pair of title bouts will go down tonight and there's a BetMGM UFC 290 bonus code that will activate a huge offer for any match. You can sign up tonight with bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Bettors who register with BetMGM UFC 290 bonus code NEWSWEEK will earn a $1,000 first bet, which you can apply to any bout. This includes any main card betting market, including a fighter to win, the total number of rounds and more.

Brandon Moreno will put his Flyweight Title on the line in the first of two co-main events. He'll be opposed by No. 2 contender Alexandre Pantoja. After that, Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will do battle with one combatant walking out of the octagon as the unified Featherweight Champion.

Register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,000 first bet for any UFC 290 bout.

BetMGM UFC 290 Bonus Code NEWSWEEK Unlocks $1K Offer

BetMGM's $1,000 first-bet offer is easily one of the top offers in legal online sports betting for a number of reasons. First and foremost, you cannot be left empty-handed. If your first bet wins, you'll collect cash winnings plus your initial wager. If your bet loses, you'll receive five bonus bets to use on another bout. The second great thing about the offer is that all betting markets are available to bet on.

You could, for example, wager $300 on Brandon Moreno to retain the Flyweight Title. If he fails to do so, however, BetMGM would credit your account with five $60 bonus bets. You could then use the bonus bets on five betting markets in the Vokanovski-Rodriguez bout or use some on other games this weekend.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code NEWSWEEK

It will only take a few minutes to sign up for an account with BetMGM. Since our links will apply our bonus code right away, you'll get in on the action even faster. Complete these steps to sign up today:

BetMGM UFC 290 Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1K First-Bet Offer for UFC 290 Bouts Sign-Up Process Register with BetMGM to set up a new account Use BetMGM UFC 290 bonus code NEWSWEEK Enter the required information sections with your full legal name, address, phone number, email and date of birth Create a password Select a deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10+ to your account Bet up to $1,000 on any UFC 290 market States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified July 8, 2023

You will receive five bonus bets to use on other UFC 290 bouts and more this weekend if your first bet loses. If it wins, however, you will collect cash winnings in addition to BetMGM returning your first bet.

UFC 290 Odds Boosts

BetMGM has a number of odds boosts available for tonight's main card. These enhanced odds markets come with the chance to earn an even larger cash profit. Let's take a look at some of the best boosts:

Brandon Moreno, Robert Whittaker, Jimmy Crute and Jalin Turner all to win (+350)

Alexander Volkanovski, Alexandre Pantoja and Niko Price all to win (+380)

Alonzo Menifield, Vitor Petrino and Jesus Santos Aguilar all to win (+425)

Lion's Boost: Rodriguez vs. Volkanovski to end by submission (+800)

Sign up with BetMGM UFC 290 bonus code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for any bout.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.