Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Five main card bouts will take place tonight, including one between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, which you can bet on with the newest BetMGM UFC 293 bonus code offer. Bettors who sign up with BetMGM will earn a $1,500 first-bet offer that will back their first cash wager with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

MMA fans will have access to a tremendous $1,500 first-bet offer when they sign up with BetMGM UFC 293 bonus code NEWSWEEK. This offer will essentially refund your first wager of up to $1,500 with bonus bets for a second chance if your initial wager loses.

Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya will attempt to defend his middleweight title against No. 5 contender Sean Strickland on Saturday night. Their bout, along with the others on the main card, will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Register with BetMGM UFC 293 bonus code NEWSWEEK to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for any main card bout.

BetMGM UFC 293 Bonus Code NEWSWEEK Unlocks $1,500 First-Bet Offer

As bettors prepare to wager on tonight's event, it's important to note that BetMGM's new user promo is available for use on any betting market in any UFC 293 bout. There are multiple ways to approach placing your first bet. You could take any fighter to win with a money line bet or wager on the method of victory. Over/under markets are available for total rounds, knockdowns and more.

While some players will choose to place their first bet on the main event, it could be smarter to wager on one of the earlier main card bouts. If you were to wager $350 on Tyson Pedro to win in the first bout, you'd either get back your stake along with a cash profit with a win or five $70 bonus bets with a loss. The bonus bets would then be available for the remaining four bouts on the card. Just remember that this $1,500 first-bet offer doesn't require you to wager the full $1,500 to qualify for second-chance bonus bets.

How to Use Our BetMGM UFC 293 Bonus Code

Prospective bettors who want to access this $1,500 first-bet offer from BetMGM can do so by registering for an account today. Complete the sign-up process outlined below to get your first bet backed by BetMGM:

BetMGM UFC 293 Bonus Code NEWSWEEK $1,500 First-Bet Offer for UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK Fill in your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address and date of birth Create an account password Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Add $10+ to your account Bet up to $1,500 on any market in the UFC 293 bout of your choice States with BetMGM AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified September 9, 2023

BetMGM will add up to $1,500 in bonus bets to your account if your first cash wager settles as a loss. Rather than hitting your account as one bonus bet, you'll receive five equal bonus bets. However, if your bet wins, you'll earn cash winnings and your stake back.

BetMGM Kentucky Offers $100 Pre-Launch Bonus

BetMGM $100 BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21 to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

If you are in the Bluegrass State, you won't be able to bet on UFC 293. However, Kentucky sports betting will go live on September 28, 2023, which means you would be able to bet on UFC 294. In exchange for a few minutes of your time, you can receive $100 in bonus bets, which you'll be able to use once the sportsbook goes live.

Sign up with BetMGM Kentucky to secure $100 in pre-registration bonus bets.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.