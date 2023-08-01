Beyoncé, Blue Ivy's Tour Photo Shocks Fans

Beyoncé's tour photo with daughter Blue Ivy Carter has gone viral on social media, as many of her fans commented on how similar they look.

The star is on the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour. On Monday, the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, shared several Instagram pictures from Saturday's East Rutherford, New Jersey show—two of which included Blue Ivy.

One of these images was later posted to Pop Base, an entertainment news Twitter account that has more than a million followers. "Beyoncé and Blue Ivy backstage of the Renaissance World Tour," the caption read.

In the photo, the pair wore custom Ivy Park shirts from Beyoncé's brand's Park Trail collection. While Beyoncé completed the look with thigh-high camouflage boots, Blue Ivy wore sparkly camouflage pants.

Beyoncé performs onstage during her "Renaissance World Tour" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and (inset) Blue Ivy dances on the international leg of her mom's tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29, 2023, in London, England. A photo of the mother-daughter duo has recently gone viral over their similar appearance. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

In the replies, people were quick to point out the similarities between the mother-daughter duo.

"Awww she literally looks just like her mother! She's adorable," one person wrote in a comment, which has garnered more than 46,000 likes.

"Blue really stole Beyoncé's whole face," another said, in a separate message with more than 41,000 likes.

"She used to resemble both her parents, mostly Jay, but now she's like 95% Beyoncé," a third chimed in, referring to Beyoncé's husband and Blue Ivy's father, Jay-Z, 53.

"Took me too long to figure out who was who. Twins fr [for real]," a fourth added, while a fifth joked: "Lol Blue looks more like Bey here than Bey."

At the time of publication, the viral photo had racked up more than 2.6 million views and over 69,000 likes.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy backstage of the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/WnnvlAD8is — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

Blue Ivy has been popping up at several shows on her mom's tour and garnering lots of praise for her impressive dance skills. After her performance during the Renaissance tour stop in Paris, Beyoncé gushed over her daughter on Instagram.

"My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama," the Houston, Texas, native captioned a photo and several videos of the 11-year-old on May 29. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also commended her granddaughter's performance.

"Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people!" she gushed via Instagram at the time. "She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter No Fear."

In addition to Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z—whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter—are parents to six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. The couple have been married since 2008.

Beyoncé will continue touring the U.S. until the end of September, when her highly anticipated tour concludes in New Orleans. Renaissance initially kicked off Stockholm, Sweden, in May—marking the Destiny's Child alum's first solo concert in seven years.

