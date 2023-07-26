Beyoncé Calls Out Team on Stage—'Somebody's Getting Fired'

A TikTok user's video has gone viral after it seemingly catches the moment Beyoncé had to sing instructions to her team during a live concert.

The singer was filmed during a recent show, where she appears to be struggling with the heat and has to repeatedly ask for a fan to be turned on in front of her. The person who captured the footage, @camilabice, wrote that surely "somebody's getting fired" for the mishap, possibly referring to an incident at a previous concert.

Beyoncé is currently in the middle of the Renaissance World Tour, which has reached the U.S. after she spent two months touring across Europe. She spent two nights performing at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 22 and 23, where the TikTok video was shot.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour" at Soldier Field on July 22, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. A video of her performing went viral after she sang for her team to "turn the fan on." Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

"On another episode of 'somebody's getting fired HEY HEY,'" Camila Bice wrote on her TikTok video, which has been viewed 2.1 million times.

In the video, Beyoncé is sat on a podium on the stage, singing the slow song "1+1" taken from her 2011 album 4. For more than half the video, she can be seen subtly directing her team and pointing to a fan in front of her. The subtext is subtitled in the video, with "You. Fan. Now" and "bombastic side eye" written on the screen.

Eventually, Beyoncé even sings "turn the fan on" in a low register before getting into another verse. Eventually the fan is turned on as Beyoncé signals an "OK" to her team.

The video's "somebody's getting fired" line may be a reference to a previous live performance by Beyoncé who once sang those words during a concert. In a video uploaded to YouTube in 2010, Beyoncé is dancing at a live show and shouts "lights" into the microphone mid-dance, then also sings to the beat "somebody's getting fired. Hey!"

Newsweek reached out to Beyoncé's team via email for further comment on Wednesday.

The new video received thousands of comments from Beyoncé's fans, many of whom took delight in the situation.

"How do they always seem not to be paying attention to her? What do they be doing?" @yesicancan asked, getting 22,200 likes.

"I feel like these people she hired are so unobservant. This keeps happening," one user wrote, to which the original uploader Bice said she is going to send her resumé in to "the queen herself."

References were made to previous instances on the Renaissance World Tour when Beyoncé has been filmed seeming to be annoyed with her crew. In June, a moment from her performance at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam was captured and went viral on Twitter. @Miss_mayase filmed a three-minute video which appeared to show Beyoncé give the crew harsh looks for not bringing some mobile stairs close enough to her so that she could get off of a crystal horse and walk down to the stage.