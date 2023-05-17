Beyoncé Fan's Awkward Interaction With Her Mom Goes Viral

Beyoncé's world tour got off to an interesting start as her mom seemingly got stuck amongst the crowd.

The moment was caught on camera in a video which has now gone viral on TikTok. Fans in the front row at one of the Renaissance World Tour shows were shocked to see Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, fighting to get through to the stage.

The person who captured the moment on camera has shared their account of the awkward interaction, revealing that they refused to let Knowles get by because they didn't recognize her at first.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “Renaissance World Tour” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden, and inset Tina Knowles pictured at Beautycon Los Angeles 2019. A viral video shows Tina moving past a crowd to get to the front of a recent Beyoncé gig. Kevin Mazur / Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images / FilmMagic

"The way she looked at me after I realized that it was her," TikTok user @danwae123, who has the screen name Carter Kass wrote on Monday. The user is referring to Knowles who appears in their video.

The onscreen caption on the 57-second video reads: "Pov: You're watching Beyoncé perform, but then some lady wants to pass through, so you refuse and tell her that you've been there for hours, but then that lady turns out to be..."

Within the video, we see a woman eventually fight her way to the front, and she's then helped over the barriers by security at the venue. The camera turns to the person filming who has a shocked look on their face.

The TikTok account was only created a number of days ago, and the first video upload, the video in question, gained almost 800,000 views, with tens of thousands of likes and comments. It can be seen here.

The comment section, seemingly filled with Beyoncé fans, immediately recognized the woman.

"Hahahaaa noooo you did not just say no to TINA," user @dnichollz wrote, getting thousands of likes in the process.

"As soon as I seen those red nails, I knew it was Mrs. Tina Knowles," @ilashbyariej said.

While many questioned what "Ms. Tina" was doing in the crowd, someone offered up a useful explanation. "If yall been to a show you would know she does this all the time she likes to see things from all angles," user @fenellablack said.

In a follow up video, the original uploader shared footage from the concert and wrote: "B, plz I didn't mean to do that to Tina."

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour started with two performances at Stockholm's Friends Arena on May 10 and 11, before moving on to Brussels in Belgium. Between now and September 27, Beyoncé has dozens more shows planned across Europe and North America.

After performing across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland and more, she'll return to the United States and Canada where she'll perform 36 shows across two months.