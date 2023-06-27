Throwback Photo of Beyoncé, Jay-Z at BET Awards Goes Viral—'Iconic'

A vintage photo of some of the most famous people in the world at the BET Awards has gone viral and dubbed "iconic."

The photo shows singer Beyoncé sitting next to husband Jay-Z who is beside his mentee and former collaborator, Kanye West, and finally Kim Kardashian, whom the rapper was dating at the time. Sitting on the other end of the famous line was Beyoncé's sister, Solange.

Kardashian and West married in 2014 but finalized their divorce in 2021.

Singer Beyonce, rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West and television personality Kim Kardashian attend the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1 in Los Angeles, California.

Jay-Z and West were big winners on the night for their collaborative album Watch the Throne, which won Video of the Year for the song "Otis."

Beyoncé herself picked up two awards that evening for Best Female R&B Artist and Video Director of the Year alongside Alan Ferguson for the videos for "Dance for You" and "Party" from her album 4. Ferguson was dating Solange at the time. They later married in 2014 before splitting around 2020.

One Twitter user dug up the photo of the famous foursome at the BET Awards and shared it to the social media platform.

"#BETAwards will never have a front row this iconic ever again😭," they captioned the photo.

Another image of the group also went viral at the time when West shared it to his social media with the caption "FAM," but faced criticism when he cropped Solange out of the photo.

The rappers' album came before the pair had a falling out and were not on speaking terms for years.

Suspicions were first raised that something was wrong between the famous friends when Beyoncé and Jay-Z did not attend West's wedding to Kardashian in Italy.

Then in 2016, West went on a 17-minute rant on stage during his Saint Pablo tour in Sacramento where he dissed his former friend, accusing Jat-Z of avoiding him and was angry their kids did not play together.

"Jay-Z, call me, bruh. You still ain't calling me. Jay-Z, call me. Aye, bruh, I know you got killers. Please don't send them at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man. I'm not trying to be the man. I just am a man, the same as anybody here," said during his rant.

Jay-Z eventually addressed the rant the following year when he said West "knows that he crossed the line"by talking about his family on stage.

"The whole point is, 'You got hurt because this person was talking about you on a stage," Jay-Z told music podcast RapRadar in 2017.

"But what really hurt me was, you can't bring my kid or my wife into it. Kanye's my little brother. He's talked about me 100 times. He made a song called "Big Brother." We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. And he knows it's a problem."

Jay-Z added: "I know he knows, because we've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we've had many, because that's who we are. That's what I like about him. He's an honest person, he's open and he'll say things and he's wrong a lot of times and he'll confront it."

But it seems after many years of estrangement, the pair finally mended their friendship when Jay-Z appeared on a song named after West's mother, Donda, on the rapper's most recent album release in 2021.

It had been the first time the pair released a new song together since 2011's No Church In The Wild.