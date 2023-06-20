Beyoncé's Juneteenth Message Sparks Outrage

Some Beyoncé fans wanted the star to put more effort into her Juneteenth Instagram post, as she seemingly forgot to share credit where it was due.

On June 19, also known officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day, Beyoncé shared pictures with her 312 million followers, celebrating the Black designers who created her outfits. The only problem though, according to many of her followers, was that she didn't tag any of the designers in the post to share credit.

Juneteenth, the date that commemorates the day Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to 250,000 African Americans who were still enslaved in Galveston, Texas, at the end of the Civil War, was officially made a federal holiday in 2021. June 19, also known as Emancipation Day, is now celebrated by millions across the United States.

Beyoncé seemingly tried to join in with the spirit of the day by celebrating Black artists, but the gesture fell flat with some fans.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She has been slammed by some fans for claiming that her clothes were designed by Black designers for Juneteenth, but she didn't credit the designers. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

"In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers," she wrote on Instagram. Beyoncé posted 10 pictures of herself in a red sparkly dress during a recent performance.

The Instagram user @k.ology got over 4,200 likes for pointing out her mistake in the comment section. "And didn't tag none of them," they wrote with a crying face emoji. Over a hundred people commented on this, with some saying "my thoughts exactly," while others told @k.ology to mind their own business.

"Promise u the important people know who designed it. Lmao. She not obligated to tag anyone," @g1mm3.dat wrote, defending the musician.

"You need to go and do your homework before trying to berate this woman. Some of you clowns lack upstairs," @londiechef6444 said, aiming criticism at the original commenter. Others pointed out that as long as Beyoncé has paid for the dress, she's under no obligation to give credit to a designer.

The pictures of Beyoncé in the red dress were posted during her Renaissance tour performance at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 18.

Beyoncé has been utilizing local designers for each stop of her tour so far, as she wore a design by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen in Amsterdam, according to Harper's Bazaar. Van Herpen's dress apparently took 12 people and 700 hours to make.

So far, Beyoncé has performed in Sweden, Belgium, Wales, Scotland, England, Spain, Germany and France. The European leg of the Renaissance tour will conclude in Poland later in June before she returns to North America in July.

Despite calls in the comment section, Beyoncé has yet to reveal who the designer of the red dress featured in her Instagram pictures was. Newsweek has contacted her representatives for comment.