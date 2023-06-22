Video of Beyoncé Appearing To Lash Out at Crew Member Onstage Goes Viral

Beyoncé has gone viral after it seemed she lost her cool with the stage crew during a performance in her Renaissance World Tour.

The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, was performing in Amsterdam, Netherlands on the world tour in support of her 2022 album, Renaissance, when it appeared her crew brought out a prop way too early.

The singer was sitting atop a giant silver horse and performing her hit "Summer Renaissance," when she noticed a set of movable stairs had been set up beside her.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Johan Cruyff Arena on June 17, 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She has gone viral after seemingly getting annoyed at a crew member onstage. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Wearing an oversized, frilly, silver coat, Beyoncé can be seen looking around at her crew and gesturing at the flight of stairs.

This continued for a few moments while she performed and at one point a crew member even ascends the stairs thinking she wanted help getting off the horse.

Beyoncé could be seen mouthing "Oh my God" in frustration and even pushed the set of stairs away.

The moment came towards the end of the concert and at previous shows in the U.K. and Sweden, Beyoncé would be lifted into the sky above the stadium crowd while remaining atop the horse. But there was a malfunction at an earlier concert, and presumably the movable stairs were the back-up plan to get her off the horse. Some social media users suggested the crew was supposed to wheel her backstage on the horse rather than bring her down the stairs.

One Twitter user shared a video of the moment to the social media site and it quickly went viral, gaining 1 million views.

"The only thing we know about the last show is that Beyoncé fired someone from her team," the captioned the post, referring to another infamous moment in the singer's live performance career.

During her 2009 I Am... World Tour, Beyoncé became annoyed during a performance of her song "Diva" when a light cue didn't go as planned.

"Somebody getting fired," Beyoncé sang in time to the song, as a stern warning to her crew.

People responded to the video saying they would be "scared" if the singer was angry at them.

"So how did she get down from the horse? She looks sooo mad I would be scared of her wrath af," tweeted one person.

Another added: "I don't even know what happened and I'm scared."

And a third wrote: "If Beyoncé rolled her eyes at me like that I would burst into tears and never recover."

The stage gaffe was not the only memorable moment of Beyoncé's Amsterdam show.

On Juneteenth National Independence Day, Beyoncé shared pictures with her 312 million Instagram followers, celebrating the Black designers who created her outfits for the Renaissance World Tour.

"In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers," she wrote on Instagram.

Juneteenth commemorates the day Union officer Major General George Granger declared freedom for 250,000 African Americans who were still enslaved in Texas at the end of the Civil War in 1865. It was made an official holiday in 2021.