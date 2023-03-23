Beyoncé fans have joked that they "feel attacked" by the depiction of the star's fandom in Donald Glover's new show, Swarm.

Community actor Glover co-created and executive produced the horror series, which is streaming now on Prime Video, alongside Janine Nabers.

Swarm, set between 2016 and 2018, follows Andrea "Dre" Greene, played by Dominique Fishback, an obsessed fan of the world's biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.

Throughout the episodes, Dre, a superfan of singer Ni'Jah, played by Nirine S. Brown, becomes increasingly obsessed with her favorite singer and goes to increasingly darker lengths to gain her favor.

The character of Ni'Jah has Beyoncé fans, known as the Beyhive, convinced that the show is about them, and the series does, in fact, take some inspiration from them.

The show gives several hints and teases that Beyoncé and the Beyhive inspired the character of Ni'Jah and her fans, the titular Swarm, with the bee-inspired name itself being a clue to Beyoncé's influence on the series.

Throughout the first season of Swarm there are many clues to this, including a recreation of a scene from Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z's "APESH**" music video, the fact that Ni'Jah has twins, like Beyoncé, and an argument between Ni'Jah's sister and her husband that is reminiscent of the 2014 incident that saw Solange Knowles arguing with Jay-Z in a hotel elevator after the Met Gala.

Fans of Beyoncé were quick to point out the similarities on social media, though not all were happy with comparisons between the Beyhive and Ni'Jah's fans, given the dark turn that Dre's admiration for her favorite singer takes.

One fan posted a famous scene from HBO's Euphoria of Maddy Perez saying: "Wait, is this f******* play about us?" alongside the caption: "Beyhive right now: #swarm."

"I gotta take a break and eat dinner. This is a lot. As a Beyhive member I feel attacked. They ain't even try to hide it. B**** I know Festival is Renaissance. #swarm," posted another, referencing Beyoncé's 2022 album Renaissance.

"#Swarm is so clever with its Beyoncé and Beyhive innuendos. Glad I gave this a try #SwarmOnPrime," added a third.

A less impressed viewer wrote: "So is this how Donald Glover perceives the beyhive? like they're some psycho lunatic motherf****** ?#swarm."

Beyoncé is yet to comment on the show and the obvious links to her career and fans, but Glover, who starred in the 2019 version of The Lion King with the singer, joked at the show's premiere: "Beyhive: don't kill us. It's not that bad. It's actually, like, pretty cool."

As well as the previously mentioned clues in Swarm, some of the show's cast and crew actually have real life ties to Beyoncé.

Actress Chlöe Bailey, for example, is signed to the singer's label, Parkwood, while co-creator Glover is also good friends with the superstar.

Damson Idris and Kiersey Clemons feature on the Swarm cast, alongside Fishback, Bailey and Brown, with guest appearances from Billie Eilish, Paris Jackson and Rickey Thompson.

Swarm is out on Prime Video now.