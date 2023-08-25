Beyoncé's End of Tour Demand Sparks Uproar

Beyoncé has angered some of her fans with a request to wear silver during the final leg of her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

The singer, 41, asked fans to celebrate "Virgo season" and dress on theme for the Renaissance tour by wearing silver to shows between August 23 and September 22.

Beyoncé, a proud Virgo herself on the astrological chart, has worn silver during many of the shows during the tour which started in Sweden earlier this year. It was very on theme with the aesthetic of her most recent album of the same name, Renaissance, which celebrates house music and the queer vogue ballroom scene which emerged in the 1980s. The album even features a song called "Virgo's Groove."

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. She has sparked backlash for asking fans to wear silver to her upcoming concerts. Getty Images North America/Kevin Mazur

"Virgo season is upon us," she wrote in an Instagram story underneath a disco ball-designed cowboy hat that she wears on the cover of the album.

"As we approach this last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22! We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering disco ball every night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome."

She added: "See you there, your B at RWT [Renaissance World Tour]."

Throughout the tour, many fans had already dressed on theme and Beyoncé has even celebrated her fans' fashions at her concerts, often sharing montages of some of the best looks on her Instagram.

But some Beyoncé fans are not so keen to follow the instructions and have reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"That's not as fun as Swifties having the option to wear what they want," complained one person. Another said: "We won't! She doesn't own us."

A number of other Beyoncé fans complained they had already bought their outfits for the show.

"you're telling me this now girl the concert is in TWO DAYS ‼️" wrote one person.

A second wrote: "Not her saying this after I got my outfit."

And a third said: "look girl i already picked out what i'm wearing don't play w me."

Beyoncé has been making big bucks on the Renaissance tour, with Billboard estimating the singer made $154 million on the European leg of the tour, selling more than one million tickets across the 21-show run.

She is estimated to make millions more during the American leg of the tour.

Earlier this year, Forbes projected that the Renaissance Tour would gross $2 billion in total.