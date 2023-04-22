Bhutan Reacts to India Hosting 'Global Buddhist Summit'

In keeping with the longstanding camaraderie between India and Bhutan, Ugyen Dorji, the Home Minister of Bhutan, reacted to the International Buddhist Confederation hosting the first-ever two-day Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi.

During the opening session, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed leading Buddhist practitioners and experts from around the world.

What the Indian Prime Minister Said

In his speech, centered around Buddhism and climate change, the Indian Prime Minister also added that the Buddha preached abandoning war, defeat, and victory for eternal peace. On climate change, he said: "The path of Buddha is the path of the future and the path of sustainability. Had the world followed Buddha's teachings, it would not have faced the problems of climate change."

"The Global Buddhist Summit is being hosted at a time when India has completed 75 years of its independence and is celebrating the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of its independence. India also has huge goals for its future as well as new resolutions for global welfare in this 'Amrit Kaal'. Today, India has taken new initiatives on several issues in the world. And our biggest inspiration behind those initiatives is Lord Buddha," Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to the Buddha statue at the Global Buddhist Summit ( Courtesy PIB, Government of India)

Organizers Speak

Sharing details about the event, the organizers told Newsweek: "The summit aimed to address significant global issues and generate policy recommendations through discussions between eminent scholars, Sangha leaders, and Dharma practitioners from various regions, based on the universal values of Buddha Dhamma."

The 14th Dalai Lama arrived and addressed the summit on the second day. "A total of 615 delegates from 30 countries, including 170 foreign delegates, participated in the event. The discussions centered around finding Buddhist solutions to contemporary challenges. Overall, the first-ever Global Buddhist Summit in 2023 was considered a great success in both qualitative and quantitative terms," the organizers added.

Some of the renowned delegates at the event included Prof. Dr. Robert A. F. Thurman, Dr. Lobsang Sangay, Dr. Damenda Porage, Prof. Chandima Wijebandara, and Prof. Victor Wee Eng Lye. Among the foreign Sangha leaders were Ani Namgyal Lhamo from Bhutan, The Padma Acharya Karma Rangdol from Bhutan, Dr. Yon Seng Yeath from Cambodia, Acarya Sumati Sunyo from Nepal, Ihalamillewe Rathanapala Nayake Thero from Sri Lanka, Domyung from South Korea, Dr. Pornchai Pinyapong from Thailand, and Dr. Thich Giac Dung from Vietnam.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is pictured gesturing during his first day of teaching session at the Kalachakra Ground on December 29, 2022 in Bodh Gaya, India. The Dalai Lama addressed the Global Buddhist Summit on the second day. SANJAY KUMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Home Minister of Bhutan Reacts

Speaking exclusively to Newsweek, Ugyen Dorji, Minister of Home Affairs, Bhutan, reacted to the first-ever Global Buddhist Summit organized by the International Buddhist Confederation (Buddhist umbrella body serving as a common platform for Buddhists worldwide) saying: "India is the birthplace of Buddhism, and it is only fitting that the first Global Buddhist Summit is being hosted in and by India."

"Programs such as this help promote the Buddhist principles of compassion, peace, harmony, and interdependence, which might offer a fresh approach to solving global challenges like climate change, war, and conflicts. The Buddhist way of life will survive as long as the principles remain relevant. I would like to congratulate the IBC for organizing the first-ever Global Buddhist Summit. As a country that prides itself in being the last bastion of Mahayana Buddhism, we are immensely happy to know that India, our closest friend, is organizing this summit," the minister added.

The summit, which was organized around the theme "Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis," was seen as a success