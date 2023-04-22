Biden's Approval Ratings Ahead of Expected 2024 Announcement

President Joe Biden could announce his re-election bid as early as Tuesday after months of speculation about when the Democrat would formally enter the 2024 presidential race.

Tuesday marks four years to the day that Biden entered the 2020 presidential race and the president has previously indicated he would make an announcement soon.

Biden's approval rating remains in negative territory, however, according to analysis by poll tracker FiveThirtyEight, which analyzes a series of polls from reputable pollsters and uses its own system of pollster ratings.

The president's approval rating stood at 42.4 percent on Friday, according to that analysis, while disapproval of the job Biden's doing was 52.9 percent - a gap of more than 10 points.

Biden's approval rating has also fallen over the past month. On March 21, Biden enjoyed 43.1 percent approval in FiveThirtyEight's measure, while disapproval stood at 51.6 percent, representing a gap of more than eight points.

The president is also facing questions about his support within his own party and in particular concerns about his age. Biden is already the oldest serving president in U.S. history and will turn 82-years-old shortly after the election in November 2024.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted from April 13 to 17 found that 47 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for another term - up from 37 percent in the same poll in January.

The AP-NORC poll also found that a clear majority of Democrats - 81 percent - said they would either probably or definitely support Biden if he is the party's nominee.

Forty-one percent said they would definitely support him and 40 percent said they would probably support the president.

So far, no major Democratic figure has indicated that they will challenge Biden for the nomination and such challenges to an incumbent president from within their own party tend to be unusual.

U.S. President Joe Biden puts on his sunglasses as he speaks before signing an executive order that would create the White House Office of Environmental Justice, in the Rose Garden of the White House April 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden could announce his re-election bid as early as next week. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy and an outspoken anti-vaccine activist, has launched a longshot bid for the Democratic nomination.

His father was the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination that year.

Self-help author and 2020 Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson is also seeking the Democratic nomination but recent polling suggests that Biden would defeat both of them easily in a primary.

A Morning Consult poll conducted from April 7 to 9 found Biden with a 60-point lead over Kennedy. The president won 70 percent support among 827 voters who said they planned to vote in their state's Democratic primary of caucus.

Kennedy garnered just 10 percent support and Williamson trailed behind on 4 percent.

Former President Donald Trump, who announced his campaign shortly after the 2022 midterm elections, remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in a slew of recent polls, though the number of GOP candidates entering the race continues to rise.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House via email for comment.