Joe Biden Receives Ominous Warning Over Disastrous Election Scenario

As Democratic President Joe Biden prepares to fight for his job in next year's election, his advisors fear candidates from other, smaller parties could split his vote—inadvertently handing victory to main Republican rival Donald Trump.

Biden's inner circle are said to be growing increasingly concerned about the issue, with NBC News reporting that Hillary Clinton personally met with the president to share her concerns that third-party candidates, rather than Trump, could prove to be his downfall—and to urge him not to overlook the threat. She is speaking from bitter experience; some of her supporters blamed Green Party nominee Jill Stein for scooping up ballots from swing voters who would otherwise have voted for Democrat Clinton in her unsuccessful presidential bid in 2016.

The Biden election team's alarm is likely to have grown even further following an NBC News poll this week that showed Biden's chances are apparently already being hurt by minor party candidates. The survey lays bare how tightly fought the presidential election will be, with the nation due to vote next November and decide America's future direction for the following four years. The race is already well underway, with Trump proving popular with Republicans despite his ongoing legal woes, and fellow Republican Ron DeSantis also campaigning for the nomination.

President Joe Biden—pictured here as a presidential hopeful at a talk in Des Moines, Iowa, back on July 15, 2019 —is being advised not to overlook the threat of third-party candidates ahead of next year's election. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

An NBC News poll, published on Monday, showed that when potential voters were asked to choose between Biden and Trump, the pair were tied with 46 percent of the vote each (the remaining survey participants did not choose either of the men). However, when the same people were presented with a longer list of candidates that included third-party contenders, Trump's support then became 39 percent, giving him a lead over Biden's 36 percent.

Third-party candidates include academic Cornel West of the Green Party, and yet-to-be-decided candidates from the Libertarian Party and the centrist group "No Labels."

Another potential threat on the horizon regarding third-party candidates, as far as Biden's team are concerned, is the speculation surrounding claims that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering leaving the Democratic Party to launch his own bid for the presidency.

"The last thing Biden needs is Robert Kennedy Jr. running on the Libertarian line," political consultant Jay Townsend told Newsweek on Monday. "Nothing good will come of that for Biden."

A poll released last week found that one-third of Democrats would vote for Kennedy if he were to run as an independent, a boost from the 25 percent who said they would vote for him in the primaries.

