Biden Gets a Little Help With Gaffes While Hosting Kids at the White House

A child provided an answer to a question asked of President Joe Biden during an event that brought children face-to-face with the president.

Biden on Thursday welcomed a gaggle of kids to the White House in celebration of Take Your Child to Work Day. The children were granted a glimpse of the president's daily life, such as Biden revealing some of his favorite foods and movies. However, a few verbal stumbles marked Biden's efforts to interact with America's children.

Concerns about Biden's age have resurfaced after the 80-year-old president announced his intent to run for reelection. Biden has been relentlessly scrutinized during his public appearances throughout his presidency, with people growing increasingly concerned about the state of his mental faculties. Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. history, and if he wins reelection, he would be 86 at the end of his second term.

During his presentation on Thursday, Biden failed to recall the name of the country he last visited.

"The last country I've traveled to, I'm thinking, what's the last one I was in?" Biden said. "I've been to ... I've met with 89 heads of state so far, so I'm trying to think where was the last place I was? It's hard to keep track."

A child was quick to jump to Biden's aid though.

"Ireland!" the boy said.

He correctly answered the question. This month, Biden spent four days in Ireland where he visited land associated with his ancestry and delivered policy remarks on peace.

"Yeah, you're right. Ireland. That's where it was," Biden said as the crowd laughed.

Biden also struggled to remember how many grandchildren he has. When a little girl asked him where his grandsons and granddaughters were, the president proceeded to list his grandchildren and where they lived. He listed five grandchildren—four granddaughters and one grandson—despite being the grandfather of six—four girls and two boys. Some outlets recognize Biden has having seven grandchildren, counting a child Hunter Biden had outside of his first marriage. However, the baby's identity has been sealed and she does not appear in public photos.

"I left somebody out, didn't I," Biden said.

Again, a child was eager to help Biden answer the question by reminding the president that he had listed only five of his grandchildren. Biden agreed with the girl and again attempted to list his grandchildren before giving up.

"I don't know," he said. "You're confusing me. But they're all around."

Biden also had countless heartwarming moments with the children. He greeted them by asking, "Are any of you supposed to have school today?" with a resounding chorus of "yes" answering him as children raised their hands.

"It's a real good day then, isn't it?" he said.

Biden also asked which children would grow up to be president of the United States, resulting in many raised hands.

Biden cracked a few gentle jokes with the kids and also took several questions from them about why he loved being president while sharing facts about the White House and memories of his children on the White House lawn.