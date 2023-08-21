Biden Met With Anger From Some Maui Residents

President Joe Biden's motorcade on Monday was met with angry messages on signs held by some community members as he arrived in Lahaina, Maui, to meet with those impacted by the devastating wildfires that tore through the Hawaiian island nearly 13 days ago.

The president visited alongside first lady Jill Biden to meet with victims and emergency workers as officials continue to search for the nearly 1,000 residents believed to be unaccounted for. The wildfires have been deemed among the deadliest in U.S. history, with a confirmed death toll of 114.

But according to pool reporters who traveled with Biden's motorcade, the president was met with some hostility from residents of the island, who held up signs that read "F*** Biden" and "Trump Won."

President Joe Biden on Monday speaks at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii. The president was met with mixed reactions from residents after visiting Maui nearly 13 days after wildfires ravaged the island. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

CBS News affiliate WCTV also spoke with people who appeared to be protesting Biden's visit. Those residents, who were pictured standing across the street from the Kapalua Airport where the president landed on the island Monday morning, held signs that read, "It's too late" and "Actions speak louder than words." Others told WCTV that they feel the president should have visited the island much earlier.

The president has received harsh criticism over his response to the disaster. But in a statement released by the White House on Sunday, Biden touted the federal government's efforts and pledged to do "everything in my power to help Maui recover."

During a speech on the island Monday, Biden told survivors that "the American people stand with you," adding, "For as long as it takes, we're going to be with you. The whole country will be with you."

"We're going to rebuild the way people of Maui want to build," he added during his visit, which included an aerial tour of the wildfire damage.

Some residents who spoke with WCTV said that they gathered to witness Biden's visit to Maui as a historic day for the island. Steve, who didn't provide a last name and said he has lived in Maui for the past 33 years, told the outlet that he was "really pleased that [Biden] accepted Governor [Josh] Green's invitation to come view the devastation."

"Personally, I think it's important that he meet with survivors today and take a tour, both from the air and ground, of the devastation firsthand," Steve added. "And I just really hope that he finds avenues to truly expedite the rebuilding of our town."

The Washington Post also reported that some residents who observed Biden's tour of the island took photos of the president and held up signs that read supportive phrases like, "Maui Strong."

Newsweek reached out to the White House press team via email for comment Monday night.