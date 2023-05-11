U.S.

Biden Mocks Trump After CNN Town Hall

U.S. Joe Biden Donald Trump CNN 2024 Election

President Joe Biden used former President Donald Trump's town hall interview with CNN as an avenue to tout his 2024 reelection campaign.

Trump on Wednesday night appeared on CNN for the first time since 2016, as he was interviewed by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins and responded to questions from crowd members about his third presidential campaign. Much of the interview centered around topics such as Trump's continued 2020 election loss denial, the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the E. Jean Carroll trial and the discovery of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Trump had previously expressed worry that the interview could become a "disaster" for all, including himself. The former president has often bashed CNN, but Wednesday night was an opportunity for him to appeal to voters in New Hampshire—one of the first states to vote in the election—who are undecided about their 2024 support.

But it didn't take long for Trump to criticize Collins when she pressed him on certain topics, such as calling her a "nasty person" when she questioned his possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Biden alluded to Trump's performance—which consisted of sidestepping many of Collins' questions—in a tweet published shortly after the town hall ended.

"It's simple, folks. Do you want four more years of that? If you don't, pitch in to our campaign," Biden tweeted, accompanied by a link to a donations page for his reelection campaign.

Biden and Trump are the front-runners of their respective parties for the 2024 primaries, which could lead to a highly anticipated rematch of their 2020 presidential battle. Trump and many of his supporters continue to claim the 2020 election was stolen and rigged in Biden's favor, despite countless lawsuits finding theories of widespread fraud meritless.

The 2020 election was one of several controversial topics that arose during Collins' interview of Trump. He continued to claim that the 2020 election was stolen despite Collins' prodding that Trump should acknowledge that he lost the election to Biden. The resulting January 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol also was a topic of the Wednesday night interview, with Trump calling it a "beautiful day" filled with people who had "love in their heart."

Biden criticized Trump's comments on the January 6 riot, tweeting a clip of Trump's interview in a split screen with chaotic footage from the attack when rioters breached the Capitol.

"There were not fine people on both sides of Charlottesville. The January 6th rioters were not good people. End of story," Biden tweeted.

Newsweek has reached out to a Trump campaign spokesperson via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC