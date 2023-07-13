News

Biden Reverses Stance on Prospect of Putin Using Nukes

By
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he doesn't believe there is a real danger of Russian President Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

His statement on the topic follows contrasting remarks made less than a month ago, when he said that the threat of Putin using tactical nukes is "real."

The president's most recent comments on Russia and nuclear weapons occurred during a press conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

A reporter had asked Biden if recent domestic turmoil in Russia—namely last month's failed rebellion by the Wagner Group of mercenaries against Moscow and Wednesday's publication of a message from a Russian general criticizing his country's defense ministry—raised concerns about Putin "potentially doing more drastic things" such as using nuclear weapons in Ukraine or interfering in U.S. political elections.

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on NATO at the Vilnius University in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, after the end of the NATO Summit. Biden on Thursday said he doesn't believe there is a real danger of Russian President Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty

"First of all, they've already interfered in American elections. So that would not be anything new," Biden said.

"I don't think there's any real prospect—you never know—of Putin using nuclear weapons," he continued. "Not only the West, but China and the rest of the world have said: 'Don't go there.'"

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

Reuters previously reported that Biden said last month that Putin using nuclear weapons was a possibility.

While speaking to a group of donors in California on June 19, Biden reportedly called Putin's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus "absolutely irresponsible" before insinuating Putin could use the nukes.

"When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado River drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy," he said, according to Reuters. "They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons. It's real."

When asked about Biden's recent comments, Jason Jay Smart—a political adviser on post-Soviet and international politics—told Newsweek that he believes "Putin could potentially use nuclear weapons if he felt that it was the only way to prevent his downfall or an event that could trigger his end.

"Remember, Putin does not act in the best interest of Russia: He acts in the best interest of Putin. So, though the use of nuclear weapons would draw a severe response from the West, Putin's only real concern is how it would affect him," Smart said.

He added, "That being said, at present, there do not appear to be the conditions that might cause Putin to put his nuclear arsenal to the test."

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
