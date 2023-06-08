U.S.

Biden and Sunak Tout New 'Atlantic Declaration,' Promise Ukraine Support

By
U.S. Joe Biden Rishi Sunak Ukraine Economy

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new economic agreement between the two nations and vowed to continue supporting Ukraine during their first joint appearance at the White House since the U.K. leader took office.

The agreement, called the "Atlantic Declaration," will strengthen economic ties between the two longtime allies across a number of industries, including the defense, health care and energy sectors, while boosting investment in technology and other areas.

Sunak framed the accord as a symbol of the renewed partnership between Britain and the U.S. following a turbulent decade punctuated by Britain's exit from the European Union, arguing that a strong relationship between the two nations was critical for global stability.

"Judge us by our actions" after the Brexit deal, Sunak said. The United Kingdom remains "as attractive an investment destination as ever" for partners like the United States, he added.

Biden and Suak June 8, 2023
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) attends a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House on June 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. Sunak is on his first visit to the United States since taking office, and the two leaders are discussing the Russia-Ukraine war and strengthening their economic partnership. Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images

Biden, appearing with Sunak at a joint press conference, called Britain a key ally of the U.S.

"There's no issue of global importance, none, that our nations are not leading together," Biden said.

The president said the Atlantic Declaration's focus on research and investment in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence would help both countries adapt to changes in the global economy. The deal will help the U.S. and UK "remain at the cutting edge of a rapidly changing world," Biden said.

Biden also praised Sunak for his nation's support of Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February, 2022. The United Kingdom has provided more military aid to Ukraine than any other country besides the United States, Sunak said.

The British leader also issued a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that the Western coalition backing Ukraine would not waiver.

"There's no point in trying to wait us out. We're not going anywhere. We'll be here as long as it takes," Sunak said.

Earlier this year Sunak joined leaders in Europe in pushing the United States to allow allies to send American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The Biden administration had hesitated for months to take the step, citing concerns that it could escalate tensions with Moscow.

But Biden changed course last month and announced at the Group of Seven (G7) nations summit that the U.S. would allow allies to send F-16s to Ukraine. Britain does not have any F-16s, but Sunak said at the G7 Summit that the U.K. would help provide training to Ukraine to fly the fighter jets.

Read more

Biden and Sunak have met several times since Sunak took office last year. The leaders met for a defense summit in San Diego in March, during Biden's trip in April to Northern Ireland, and at the G7 Summit in Japan.

But the meeting Thursday was Sunak's first visit to the White House since becoming prime minister, and it comes at a critical point in the war, as Ukraine appears to have launched a long-awaited counteroffensive.

Ukraine is making a major push to take back Russian-controlled territory in the east and south, in an effort to cut Moscow's land bridge from Russia to Crimea. Kyiv is under pressure to show results in the counteroffensive in order to convince Western allies to keep military aid flowing to Ukraine.

"We're very optimistic" about the "evolving situation" in Ukraine, Biden said at the press conference Thursday, in what appeared to be a reference to the counteroffensive.

The president also said he did not expect to encounter opposition in Congress to provide more military aid to Ukraine. The current tranche of funding is expected to run out later this year, setting up a debate in the fall about approving a new aid package.

"I believe we'll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden said.

Biden's greenlight to U.S. allies to send F-16s to Ukraine represented the latest significant increase in military aid to Ukraine. But it will take months for more powerful weapon systems to be delivered to Ukraine.

The U.S. has pledged to send dozens of battle tanks to Ukraine, but they are not expected to arrive until the fall, while F-16s aren't expected until the end of the year at the earliest.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC