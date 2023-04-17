During the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was criticized and pressured by federal officials, such as President Joe Biden and public health czar Anthony Fauci, to back draconian restrictions. Now, criticism is coming from the opposite direction: Former President Donald Trump claims DeSantis's policies were too severe, and that "Florida was closed for a long period of time." I coauthored a Paragon Health Institute study that shows both criticisms are wrong. Florida implemented sensible COVID policies and its COVID performance was among the very best in the nation.

The Paragon study utilized an index of states' COVID responses, including actions such as school and business closures and mask mandates, developed by Oxford University. The study compared the stringency of state government responses with a set of health, economic, education, and migration outcomes.

The stringency of state COVID restrictions was not significantly correlated with health outcomes, as measured by age- and health-adjusted COVID mortality and all-cause excess mortality. For example, Florida had one of the nation's least restrictive COVID responses, but its age-adjusted COVID mortality rate was 8% lower than the median state.

More severe state COVID restrictions were significantly related to worse economic outcomes—increases in state unemployment rates and decreases in state gross domestic products—and to worse education outcomes, as assessed by total days of in-person schooling.

Florida's in-person schooling rate, which positively correlates with better test scores, was among the best in the country. Governor DeSantis's insistence that schools remain open protected Florida youth from educational harm, as well as feelings of social isolation and depression, rising screen time, and higher levels of obesity experienced by so many children elsewhere during the pandemic.

Our study also found a significant correlation between migration and the severity of a state's COVID restrictions. Simply put, people fled lockdown states and moved to freer states.

A powerful testament to Florida's favorable COVID policies is the many families who flocked to the Sunshine State over the course of the pandemic. People were moving to Florida prior to the onset of COVID, but the pace significantly accelerated in the COVID era. From July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022, 540,000 more people moved to Florida from other states than left Florida for other states. That pace was double the pre-pandemic trend.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on March 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

At the same time, lockdown-heavy New York and California, which already had large pre-pandemic migration outflows, saw a surge in out-migration. On net, New York State lost 650,000 people to other states and California lost 710,000 people to other states from the summer of 2020 to the summer of 2022. Many people from these states moved to Florida, which led the nation in population gains during this period.

My own family of seven exemplifies the trend. After enduring a year of severe pandemic restrictions, including closed outdoor swimming pools, playgrounds wrapped with police tape, and shuttered schools, we left the locked-down Washington, D.C. suburbs and moved to Florida. While Florida has much to offer, including no state income tax and beautiful weather and beaches, it was the state's common-sense COVID policies that brought us here, largely for a better life for our kids.

President Trump's claim that DeSantis's policies were too severe is also wrong. The Oxford index shows that Florida had one of the nation's most restrained COVID approaches. Florida targeted protective measures for the most vulnerable, trusted individuals to make sensible decisions, and kept schools and businesses open when many other states continued broad lockdowns.

While a few smaller and more rural states never issued any stay-at-home orders, Florida was among the last of the states that did so. Indeed, DeSantis was roundly criticized, at the time, for waiting until April 1, 2020 to issue a stay-at-home order.

DeSantis was then among the first governors to roll back lockdown measures in mid-2020. While DeSantis's COVID policies were controversial at the time, history has proven that Florida's COVID response was better than that of just about any other state. Florida families, as well as families like mine who were able to move during the pandemic, significantly benefited from DeSantis's pushing back on the Washington public health establishment and pursuing sensible COVID policies instead. We must not permit revisionist history to suggest a different narrative.

Brian Blase, an economic advisor to President Donald Trump from 2017-2019, is the president of Paragon Health Institute and coauthor of the Paragon study, "Freedom Wins: States with Less Restrictive COVID Policies Outperformed States with More Restrictive COVID Policies."

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.