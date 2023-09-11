News

Biden Needs 'Army' of Fundraisers as Donors Forced to Stop Giving Cash

News Joe Biden Campaign Fundraising Donald Trump

Heading into the 2024 elections, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign is expanding its fundraising strategy in an effort to boost contributions.

The expected strategy expansion is set to increase fundraising by rolling out fresh incentives and messaging that officials hope will encourage donors, according to NBC News.

Chris Korge, the chairman of the Biden Victory Fund, hinted at the strategy in a recent phone call with Democratic Party donors that was heard by NBC News.

"We need as a group to go out there and start getting [fund]raisers," Korge said. "We've done very well in the last two-and-a-half to three years with big donations," he added. "But now we're getting into crunch time, and we're going to need an army of [fund]raisers."

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses union workers at Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 on September 4, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As Joe Biden heads into re-elections, his campaign aims to boost donations. Getty Images

According to the campaign's public disclosure from the Federal Election Commission in July, Biden's re-election campaign raised $19 million from April 1 to June 30.

About $5.4 million of Biden's campaign total came from donors who gave the $6,600 maximum gift to his campaign, meaning they cannot donate again for the 2024 election.

Due to this, small-dollar donations have been slower to transpire as it becomes one of the driving factors for the expansion, NBC News notes.

However, former president Donald Trump's 2024 campaign has had no barriers with small-dollar donations, having raised millions from supporters who are still able to contribute more.

According to the New York Times, this is due to Trump's use of multiple fund-raising committees and is supported by a super PAC that can raise and spend unlimited sums on his behalf.

More recently, Trump's campaign said it raised $7.1 million in two days after his mug shot was taken at a Georgia jail.

In addition, Biden's expansion of campaign messaging is also set to include a stronger focus on the concept that Trump and his allies are a threat to democracy, according to NBC News.

This comes after Biden's re-election efforts have been met with a decrease in interest with concerns surrounding his age and ability to serve.

However, Biden's campaign dismissed the idea that the fundraising lacked interest.

"We are seeing strong enthusiasm from across the Biden-Harris coalition and continue to meet our fundraising goals," campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement made to NBC News. "Any 'reporting' otherwise is false. We look forward to sharing our numbers by the filing deadline."

Newsweek has reached out to the Biden Administration for comment.

