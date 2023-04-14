Funny

'Big Scary' Rottweilers Barking at Stray Balloon Delights Internet

A pair of rottweilers named Blue and Vinnie have left online commenters laughing after a video of them barking at a stray balloon that wandered into their garden went viral on social media.

In a post shared Thursday on TikTok by the pets' owner under the username Rottweilerbluevinnie, the two 8-month-old dogs, who are brothers from the same litter, can be heard barking in the garden. Their alarmed owner quickly goes out to check.

Her two dogs can be seen running toward her, as if asking for help, and she then discovers that what they've been barking at is just a stray balloon. The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "Big scary Rottweilers."

According to the Pet Advisers website, your dog may be scared of balloons because of their unpredictable movement, smell or feel and also because of the noise they make when popped.

"The sound of balloons rubbing together or popping is quite frightening to dogs. Although many dogs are afraid of balloons, other dogs quite enjoy playing with inflated balloons," the website says.

The TikTok post quickly gained popularity, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 462,000 views and 55,400 likes.

@rottweilerbluevinnie

Big scary Rottweilers ❤️ #rottweilersoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #trending #rottweilersrule #rottweilers #rottweiler #scarydog

♬ original sound - bluevinnie

One user, tittania79, commented: "Have you heard about Pennywise? The dogs clearly did. Good boys!" (Pennywise, aka It, is an evil clown in Stephen King's It who often carries red balloons.)

Ally Katt said: "We have a huge Caucasian Shepherd, scared of feathers." Robyn M Fulford added: "Just like my German shepherds, saved me from a plastic bag the other day."

Rolorolo2020 wrote: "It's not 'only a balloon,' it's a 'red balloon'.... 'Most dangerous balloons on the face of the earth!!"

And Leah Driessen said: "Dog: come at me Bro!!! Balloon: ok. Dog: OMG Nooooooooo!!!"

Jennifer Fuson562 joked: "They have just saved you from pennywise."

Another user, bc.metal.maggot, commented: "These are the goodest of boys, protecting you from It. Also, love that they still have their weapons (those tails can hurt)." And Lisa said: "Mine saved me from a suitcase we put at the bottom of the stairs. They are so brave."

Firefly joked: "Mine saved me from the clink sound I made while stirring my tea... brave boys." And Judith Pfeifer55 said: "They were doing their job, they were protecting the yard."

Butterscotch added: "I love how the one came to get you. 'MOM' help!!"

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Rottweilerbluevinnie for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

