Biggest New and Returning TV Shows Coming in 2023

2022 is almost over but, while some may be looking back on the year just gone by, others are already looking forward to what the next 12 months will bring—especially when it comes to television.

The year 2023 is set to be a huge one in the world of entertainment with highly anticipated new series like The Last of Us, Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Mrs. Davis set to premiere.

Television fans are also waiting with bated breath for the returns of Succession, The Mandalorian and Yellowjackets.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the biggest new shows coming to television screens in 2023, as well as the ones returning.

Biggest New Shows Premiering in 2023

Kaleidoscope (Netflix) - January 1

A master thief and his crew attempt an epic heist worth $7 billion in this non-linear series that will be able to be watched in any order.

The Traitors (Peacock) - January 12

Alan Cumming will host the new reality show based on the popular Dutch series of the same name, in which treachery and deceit are key skills. Reality television legends like Brandi Glanville and Arie Luyendyk Jr. star.

The Last of Us (HBO) - January 15

Based on the bestselling video game of the same name, The Last of Us follows a smuggler named Joel tasked with getting teenage Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America.

That '90s Show (Netflix) - January 19

That '90s Show is the spinoff of hugely popular That '70s Show and follows Leia Forman, daughter of That '70s Show's Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents in Wisconsin in the summer of 1995.

True Lies (CBS) - February 23

The TV adaptation of True Lies stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the story of an unfulfilled housewife who is left stunned when she discovers that her seemingly bland husband is actually an international spy. A 1994 movie starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in the lead roles.

Mrs. Davis (Peacock) - April 20

Mrs. Davis is the new drama series, of which executive produced by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. Betty Gilpin stars as a nun named Simone who goes up against a powerful Artificial Intelligence known as "Mrs. Davis."

Dates not yet confirmed:

Marvel Studios is set to release Echo, a spinoff of Hawkeye, on Disney+ in 2023. Alaqua Cox will reprise her role as Maya Lopez.

The Mandalorian's live-action incarnation of Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka, will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the title character, with Hayden Christensen also back as Anakin Skywalker, her former master.

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, all stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once, will reunite for American Born Chinese, an action comedy series adapted from Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel of the same name.

Kathryn Hahn will star in Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Marvel's dark comedy spinoff of 2021's WandaVision.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, will pick up after the flagship series ended. The AMC spinoff was originally titled Isle of the Dead and will see Jeffrey Dean Morgan back as Negan and Lauren Cohan returning as Maggie.

Yet another treat for Marvel fans, Secret Invasion will see Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle all reprising their various roles in the franchise. Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke join the cast as new characters.

Biggest Shows Returning in 2023

America's Got Talent: All Stars - January 2

America's Got Talent: All-Stars has confirmed 60 acts will compete for the ultimate All-Star title. Past winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from America's Got Talent and other Got Talent franchises around the world are in the cast.

Hunters (Amazon Prime Video) - January 13

Hunters returns for its second and final season, with Logan Lerman and his fellow assassins on the hunt for Adolf Hitler.

The Bachelor (ABC) - January 23

Zach Shallcross—who appeared on the last season of The Bachelorette as a love interest for Rachel Recchia—was confirmed as the next star of The Bachelor during The Bachelorette's season finale. The 26-year-old will have 32 women competing for his heart.

The Flash (The CW) - February 8

Grant Gustin stars as the titular role in the ninth, and final, season of The Flash on The CW.

YOU (Netflix) - February 10

Penn Badgley returns as killer Joe Goldberg for the fourth season of YOU. We last saw Joe in Paris but in the new episodes he has traveled to London, England, to try and escape his past.

The Mandalorian (Disney+) - March 1

Pedro Pascal returns for the third season of The Mandalorian in the role of the titular character. Pascal plays a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions, alongside his companion Grogu.

The Voice (NBC) - March 6

One Direction's Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and returning coach Kelly Clarkson join Blake Shelton on The Voice for season 23.

Yellowjackets (Showtime) - March 26

Yellowjackets follows the survivors of a plane crash who are stranded in the wilderness and alternates between a timeline in the 1990s and one in the present day.

Dates not yet confirmed:

The Roy family will return for Succession Season 4, with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen all reprising their roles on the HBO show.