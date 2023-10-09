Bijan Robinson's Highlight Reel Catch Is More Impressive From Aerial View

By
Trending Sports Reporter

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson's fourth-quarter touchdown reception during Sunday's Falcons 21-19 win against the Houston Texans was a scintillating moment.

Robinson reached behind his back to catch a pass from Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder at the nine-yard line on 2nd and goal with a little over 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The rookie running back used a ball fake with a hesitation move before gliding into the end zone.

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 08, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Robinson's highlight reel was even better from a bird's eye view. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Seeing the play from the ground was likely incredible. Watching for fans in the stadium and on TV at home was fun. But to get the full effect, the Falcons added to the cinematic quality of the action with an aerial view from the roof of Mercedes Benz Stadium.

"I had to make a quick, quick decision because I felt the defender coming," Robinson told reporters after the win. "I should have looked the ball in, but it was just something that happened fast and something that my God-given abilities just needed to take over."

Robinson's touchdown gave the Falcons the lead in their third victory of the 2023 season. The Falcons won the game on a Younghoe Koo 37-yard field goal with two seconds left, snapping a two-game skid.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watched the catch-and-run from the sidelines and was impressed.

"The play he made on that pass was ridiculous," Smith said. "That's who Bijan is. I'll say this. Great players make the hard things look easy."

Robinson had 46 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards in the win. His season-high rushing total was 124 yards against the Packers in the Week 2 win. He also rushed for over 100 yards in last week's loss in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This was Robinson's first touchdown since Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. His 19-yard run in a Week 2 win against the Packers was another artful play that excited viewers across the nation.

Robinson's 510 yards from scrimmage (364 rushing, 146 receiving) is Falcons record for a rookie through his first five games. Former Falcons running back William Andrews set the record in 1979 with 504 yards.

Robinson is +500 on FanDuel's odds list for winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He's fourth behind Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Miami Dolphins running back Devon Achane, and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

The next time fans will get a chance to watch Robinson will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when the Falcons host the Washington Commanders (2-3). Washington enters the game after an embarrassing Thursday Night Loss against the Chicago Bears. The Commanders have the 22nd-ranked run defense and have given up more points than any other team except the Denver Broncos.

About the writer


Nubyjas Wilborn is Newsweek reporter based in Auburn, Alabama. Wilborn joined Newsweek in 2023 after winning the 2022 National Sports Media Association Award in Alabama for his coverage of the Auburn athletic department. He is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. You can get in touch with Nubyjas Wilborn by emailing at n.wilborn@newsweek.com.

Languages: English

