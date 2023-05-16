Culture

Bill Maher Reveals He Helped Woody Harrelson With Anti-Vax 'SNL' Monologue

By
Culture Woody Harrelson Bill Maher SNL Saturday Night Live

Bill Maher has said that he helped Woody Harrelson with his controversial anti-vax SNL monologue.

In February 2023, Harrelson shocked Saturday Night Live viewers when he voiced his opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine at the start of the show. His monologue went viral and divided opinions online with the likes of Elon Musk weighing in on Harrelson's insinuation.

Comedian Maher has said that he worked on the monologue with Harrelson, despite not totally agreeing with everything in it. During a conversation on the Club Random With Bill Maher podcast, the host and his guest, former SNL cast member David Spade, said people on the comedy show didn't know what Harrelson was going to say.

Bill Maher and Woody Harrelson composite
Bill Maher (left), pictured at VPS Studios in Hollywood in 2006, and Woody Harrelson (right) pictured at the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles. Maher said on his podcast that he helped his friend write his controversial anti-vax "Saturday Night Live" monologue in February 2023. John Shearer / Kevin Mazur/WireImage

During season 48, episode 13, of Saturday Night Live, Harrelson likened the pharmaceutical companies' vaccine to a drug cartel. "So the movie goes like this: the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes," Harrelson said.

"And people can only come out if they take the cartels' drugs and keep taking them over and over," the actor added.

Harrelson was quickly accused of pedaling anti-vax "conspiracy theories" by some viewers, but Spade and Maher applauded Harrelson's efforts.

"I worked on that with him," Maher told Spade when he brought up the infamous monologue.

"I don't know if he changed it. I just know that's not really what they do there, and I thought Woody was just cool," Spade said. "Let the host say whatever he wants. That's interesting."

"What a ballsy move," Maher said of Harrelson's decision to say his opinions on the NBC show. "First of all, Saturday Night Live. It's the plot of certain movies: 'It's live. They can't stop me. I'm going to do this.' And this guy did it in real life.

"Now I don't know how much they knew about what the ending of that story was, but it was also a brilliant way to make that point," Maher added. He went on to talk about how he and Harrelson have discussed COVID-19 and vaccines over "too many hours." The pair agree on 90 percent of things—"but I certainly don't go as far as he does."

Bill Maher and Woody Harrelson
Bill Maher (left) pictured with Woody Harrelson (right) on the set of "Politically Incorrect". The comedian revealed on his podcast that he helped actor Harrelson with his anti-vax "Saturday Night Live" monologue. Twitter @ClubRandom_

Maher explained that billion-dollar pharmaceutical companies, citing the Sackler family, linked with Oxycontin opioids, shouldn't automatically trusted.

"But it is a point that should be made, and the fact that he was able to, or willing to put his considerable popularity, and say, 'I'm going to take the hit of some political capital by making this statement in this very high-profile arena.' I mean, you got to give the guy props for that. Even if you don't agree with it, right?" Maher asked.

"I wouldn't do it," Spade replied.

Harrelson's career doesn't appear to have suffered because of the monologue back in February. He was hosting SNL promoting his movie Champions. Months later, he was talking about the new HBO dark comedy White House Plumbers, in which he co-stars alongside Justin Theroux and Lena Headey.

Harrelson told Newsweek about his new show, which centers on the men who stole documents during the Watergate scandal in the 1970s. The actor explained how he reversed his own political beliefs to play the real-life figure of E. Howard Hunt.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC