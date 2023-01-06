Billie Eilish's Home Swarmed by Cops After Attempted Burglary, Video Shows

Billie Eilish's childhood home in Los Angeles was swarmed by police on Thursday night, as a man was arrested for attempting to burglarize the property.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers responded to a call in the Highland Park area of the city, after receiving a call that a man in dark clothing had hopped over a fence.

The suspect, who is now in police custody, is also said to have been wearing a black mask at the time of the incident.

Video footage shared by local station KABC-TV showed police searching for evidence as they surrounded the property, which is still owned by Eilish's parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell.

It is unclear if the suspect had entered the home and taken any items before his arrest, according to KABC-TV. It is also unclear if Eilish, or anybody else, was present at the time of the incident.

Per the local report, no injuries have been reported.

Newsweek has reached out to a representative of Eilish for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.