Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Breaks Silence on Her Age Gap Relationship

Billie Eilish's big brother, Finneas, has defended her controversial relationship with older rock star Jesse Rutherford.

The "Bad Guy" singer recently turned 21 just weeks after making her red carpet debut with the 31-year-old lead singer of The Neighbourhood.

The new couple have come under fire for their age gap with her brother and long-time collaborator stepping in to the debate.

"I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions," he commented on a TikTok by "gaybutboring".

In the post, the TikToker had stitched a video saying "yeah, you're sister is dating a 31-year-old man and your music is s******," in response to Finneas posting a TikTok saying he didn't find any of her content funny.

But Finneas was not happy with that video and proceeded to write the above comment in response.

Another quip he wrote was: "If you think my music is s***** I recommend listening to literally anything else."

Fans debated whether Finneas should discourage his sister from dating Rutherford.

"billie literally isn't a 13 year old anymore. he can protect her but to an extent. she is literally a grown woman who is capable of making her own decisions. ppl on tik tok irk me," commented one fan on Twitter.

Another added: "He cannot controls what Billie does as a grown woman I'm sorry."

And a third wrote: "Billie can date whoever she wants. Worry about the ones dating minors."

Eilish and Rutherford have not shied away from poking fun at the criticism of their age gap, dressing for Halloween as a baby and an elderly man.

The couple then made their red carpet debut in November at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. At the gala they wore matching Gucci outfits and wrapped themselves in a quilt from the Italian brand.

Then a few days later, Eilish spoke about the relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he's inspired by me," she said.

"It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it."

Eilish then responded to the backlash: "Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this. I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

The pair were first seen kissing in October outside a restaurant in Los Angeles and went Instagram official when Eilish later posted a photo of Rutherford to her account.

According to a Jesse Rutherford fan account, Eilish and Rutherford have known each other since she was 15 years old.